The Houston Rockets enjoyed a late-season winning streak that brought them to the edge of postseason contention last year, and they'll be looking to build on that success during the 2024 season and make a push for the Conference Finals or even an appearance in the NBA finals. The Rockets have several young stars they can build around, but Jalen Green could be their biggest difference-maker.

If the team wants to take the next step forward, they’ll need one of their young stars to have a breakout season. The good news for the Rockets is that Green appears to be on the verge of making a leap that could shock the league and provide rocket fuel for the Rockets to accelerate toward the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

Jalen Green has been on the verge of superstardom since he entered the league

Jalen Green has been on the verge of greatness for years now. Ever since he entered the NBA, and really ever since he was in the G-League, Green's physical skills have been apparent. His ability to effortlessly float through the air, his body control and finishing ability at the rim, and his aggressiveness to throw down poster dunks against anybody make for a talented and capable scorer.

Green was known as a talented but inconsistent scorer in the pre-draft process and lived up to that reputation for better and for worse during his early years in the NBA.

Green has been just shy of a breakout for a long time now, but he has had a series of mini-breakouts already in his career. After trade rumors swirled around him for much of last season, Green went on a tear after the All-Star break and had several teams regretting not pursuing him more aggressively as he helped propel the Rockets toward the postseason.

It seemed as if Green was finally beginning to truly unlock the player that he had always been capable of being, and the Rockets were the lucky beneficiaries of his sudden and rapid development.

Green is the kind of player who can single-handedly take over a game with ease and put his team on his back. He's the kind of player that the Rockets can go to late in the 4th quarter when they need a bucket desperately. When the defense tightens up and the Rockets find themselves struggling with a scoring drought, Green can be the guy who gets a much-needed bucket and settles things down.

He has demonstrated a proven ability to get baskets against even the stingiest of defenses. He can break down his defender in one-on-one isolation situations and fight his way to the rim, create space beyond the arc with a step back, or stop on a dime and pull up in the mid-range.

No matter which move he utilizes, Green can create a good look at the basket seemingly anytime that he wants to. More than anything else, this is the skill that separates good players from game-changers.

The Rockets have to be hoping that this is the year Green finally emerges as a true difference-maker and superstar. Luckily for the Rockets and their fans, though, there is every reason to believe that Green is capable of making this leap and will emerge as one of the 15 or 20 best players in the world this year.

Green’s physical attributes rival some of the league’s all-time greats

Green is an electrifying player with a style that is reminiscent of some of the all-time greats. His high-flying athleticism and the way he floats through the air for graceful layups or powerful dunks is reminiscent of legends such as Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

It may sound surreal, but Green’s ability to take off far from the paint, hang in the air, split defenders, and even make adjustments to his release, all without hitting the ground, will remind older fans of Jordan’s heyday.

While this style of play and unique ability is certainly visually appealing, it's much more important than that. In addition to helping Green show up consistently on highlight reels, his ability to hover in the air makes him more effective.

He's able to jump at the same time as his defender and wait for the defender to come back down to earth. That leaves Green with a clean look at the basket more often than not. The longer that he's able to hang in the air, the more time he has to adjust his shot to find the perfect look and avoid potential blockers.

Green's lethal finishing ability also makes him more effective as a shooter. The defense has less margin for error once Green gets into the paint, which means they must make it a priority to keep him away from the rim in the first place.

The best way for defenses to do this is by giving Green more space out on the perimeter, which makes it harder for him to blow by defenders and gives the defense more time to react. However, giving the young star space to work on the outside comes with its own set of risks.

Green is willing to pull up for outside shots and he's more than comfortable operating in the mid-range and hunting jumpers instead of going all the way to the rim. As Green continues to improve as a shooter, it will become even more dangerous for defenses to surrender extra space for the young guard to confidently step into jump shots.

Green is a human highlight reel

In large part because of his immense physical ability, Green is a walking highlight reel. He just hasn't been able to quite harness his show-stopping talent and flair for the dramatic in order to fully unleash his ability as an all-around player.

That is the next step in Green's development, and there is reason to believe that this is the year he will make the leap from YouTube and SportsCenter Top-10 star to championship-caliber franchise player. Green has already achieved the hardest part of being a franchise player: he's proven he has the talent to thrive and put the team on his back.

Now, the next steps are gaining experience, being receptive to coaching, and playing smarter rather than just harder. If the former G-League standout can do these three things, he'll be in a great position to make the leap toward superstardom this year.

Green can improve his efficiency and playmaking

In order to become a true superstar, what Green really needs to do is improve his efficiency. Across the league, players who can put up juicy stat lines every so often are a dime a dozen. What makes a player special is when he can not only put up big numbers with consistency but can do so efficiently. Most NBA players are good enough to score 30 points on any given night if they take 45 shots.

That’s not good basketball, though, because a team only has a limited number of possessions per game, and the goal is to score as many points within those possessions as possible. One player who takes an outsized number of shots could rack up impressive counting stats while ultimately hurting his team.

Green has proven his ability to score, now he just has to work on his efficiency. He can accomplish this by improving his shot selection, and knowing when to press the issue versus when to pass the ball to a teammate with a better look.

If he can keep his scoring touch while improving his efficiency, Green will make the leap to superstardom. That could come as early as this year, and if it does, the Rockets could find themselves competing among the top teams in the league to win the NBA Finals.