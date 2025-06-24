Kevin Durant is starting his time as a member of the Houston Rockets on a strong note.

The Rockets acquired the star forward from the Phoenix Suns in a major trade on Sunday afternoon. They sent Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the 10th overall pick of the 2025 NBA Draft, and five second-round picks to Phoenix to land Durant.

Durant looked for a change of scenery as his situation with the Suns worsened. The team went from a second-round exit in 2023 to a first-round sweep in 2024 to missing the playoffs altogether this past season. His qualities as a superstar garnered championship aspirations, something that Phoenix failed to obtain due to lacking depth and defensive talent.

Ready to represent his new team, Durant practiced in a gym as he knocked down multiple shots with ease.

Kevin Durant in the lab for the first time since his trade to the Houston Rockets

What's next for Kevin Durant, Rockets

Kevin Durant continues to play at a high level as one of the best scorers in the NBA. Even at age 36, his elite scoring ability will prove to be beneficial for the Rockets.

Durant averaged 26.6 points, six rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game after 62 regular-season appearances. He shot 52.7% from the field, including 43% from beyond the arc, and 83.9% from the free-throw line.

Despite his efforts, the Suns went 36-46 as they failed to even make the play-in tournament. Their offense was inconsistent at times with an 18th ranking, but their defense was a major weakness. They ranked 22nd in scoring defense and 28th in defensive rating, proving that their lack of bench depth and defensive versatility cost them a chance to be a solid playoff contender. In Durant's 20 absences, Phoenix went 3-17 without his services.

This is where the Rockets come in to assist Durant in his championship pursuit. Even after the trade, they still possess a lot of defensive versatility while boosting their offense by landing the two-time champion.

Houston ranked 14th in scoring offense, sixth in scoring defense, 13th in offensive rating, and fourth in defensive rating. Their offensive areas were inconsistent at times as they lost to Golden State in the first round of the playoffs. The Rockets will look to address these as Durant brings his experience to a team that will look to go further next time around.