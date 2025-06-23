The Houston Rockets pulled off a big trade and landed Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns. Now that the 36-year-old forward is in Houston, rumors are that the front office plans to address Fred VanVleet's contract option.

Reports indicate that the Rockets plan to decline VanVleet's contract option, making him a free agent, according to Kelly Iko of The Athletic. However, the front office does plan to re-sign VanVleet to a new, long-term deal.

“The Houston Rockets are likely to decline the $44.9 million team option on veteran guard Fred VanVleet and discuss a new multi-year extension in the coming days, sources tell The Athletic.”

It's unclear exactly how much the Rockets may re-sign Fred VanVleet for. But it appears all signs point toward Houston bringing back the 31-year-old guard. That would round out the potential starting lineup with VanVleet, Amen Thompson, Kevin Durant, Jabari Smith Jr., and Alperen Sengun.

Keeping Fred VanVleet on the roster might be the right choice for the Rockets. The team wouldn't have to go out of its way to find a new point guard and keep most of the roster intact after trading Jalen Green to Phoenix. Houston will want his production as well, as VanVleet provides consistent scoring, solid ball facilitation, and decent perimeter defense.

The onetime All-Star ended the 2024-25 campaign averaging 14.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 37.8% from the floor and 34.5% from beyond the arc. His 37.8% field-goal percentage was the lowest of his career since his rookie season.

But the Rockets should feel comfortable bringing him back regardless, especially considering that Durant should open up more scoring opportunities for Fred VanVleet and his teammates.

VanVleet's contract situation likely won't be resolved until after the NBA Draft. Teams can begin negotiating deals with free agents on June 30. So it's possible the Rockets make a final decision on Fred VanVleet's option, then turn around and sign him back during free agency.