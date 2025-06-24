In a trade where most pundits and fans believe that the Houston Rockets came out on top, they managed to bring in future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns in exchange for a package involving Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the 10th overall pick of the 2025 NBA Draft, and five second-round picks. Considering how much the Suns gave up for Durant, that return isn't nearly enough, but then again, Durant is set to turn 37 years old prior to the start of next season.

Green and Brooks were instrumental parts of the Rockets squad that finally saw its rebuild bear fruit. And another one of the team's culture-shifters, veteran point guard Fred VanVleet, bid the two farewell with a heartfelt message on his Instagram story.

“4L 🖤🤞@jalen proud of you,” VanVleet told Green.

“@dillonbrooks24 boo sum 💪🤝real warrior thank you for shifting this culture with me,” VanVleet said of Brooks.

Capitão do time, Fred VanVleet se despede de Dillon Brooks e Jalen Green nos stories do Instagram! “Pra sempre, tenho orgulho de você” – Jalen Green. “Um guerreiro de verdade, obrigado por me ajudar a mudar essa cultura junto comigo.” – para Dillon Brooks pic.twitter.com/cbsjuCdrqr — Space City br 🎙🚀 (@spacecitybr) June 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

VanVleet and Brooks certainly helped transform the Rockets from an also-ran to a serious team with serious contending aspirations. They both came into the team via free agency in the same year (2023) and they brought a hard-nosed, no-nonsense approach to the game that helped teach Houston's young core winning habits.

Meanwhile, Green, despite having a stinker of a playoff run, grew up a ton alongside VanVleet in the Rockets backcourt. He was more locked into doing the little things, and he at least bought into the challenge of being a better defender.

But now, Green and Brooks will continue their careers elsewhere — and whether or not that would be with the Suns is far from certain.

Rockets win the Kevin Durant trade by a landslide

Durant might be near the end of his career, but he surely isn't playing like it. He averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists last season, and unlike with the Suns, the Rockets can give him the requisite support he needs to compete.

Even a 37-year-old Durant is much better than Green on every aspect of the game, while the defensive void Brooks' departure leaves behind will easily be filled in by Amen Thompson and Tari Eason. Durant's not too shabby on that end of the floor, either.

Moreover, Durant is surely about to make the Rockets' offense that much smoother. There were plenty of stretches last season where the Rockets' halfcourt offense was a mess and they had to rely on their bruising presence on the offensive glass to manufacture points. And for what they gave up, this cannot be construed as anything other than a landslide win in Houston's favor.