Before the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the devastatingly shorthanded Indiana Pacers to win the NBA championship on Sunday night, the Houston Rockets strengthened their own title aspirations by completing a huge trade with the Phoenix Suns. Kevin Durant is now in Space City, and Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and five second-round selections are heading to the Desert. Considering the future Hall of Famer's age, this move is a risk.

Following the Thunder's landmark campaign, there is certainly an argument to be made for building a powerhouse through the draft and supplementing the roster with key veteran additions. The Rockets were seemingly implementing their own version of that blueprint, and despite a first-round exit in the playoffs, it was producing fruitful results overall. Though, sometimes it is necessary to take a leap of faith and change plans.

Houston shipped out a 23-year-old who still has at least two years left on his contract, a locker-room igniter and potentially promising assets whose identities are currently unknown, in the hopes of soaring to the very top of the Western Conference. While some fans label the deal as shortsighted, Stephen A. Smith thinks one specific individual unwillingly helped facilitate this blockbuster deal with his inconsistent performance.

“When you look at Jalen Green…had that man showed up in the postseason against the Golden State Warriors and played better…this wouldn't have happened,” the longtime ESPN personality said on “First Take,” via ClutchPoints. “Jalen Green showed you he ain't ready, and the rest of the Houston Rockets showed you they very well may be.”

Rockets alter their vision

The former No. 2 overall pick was the leading scorer on the No. 2 seed in the West this past season, but he has not made much progress as a shooter and floundered in the playoffs. Aside from a fantastic Game 2 outing, Green did not rise to the occasion versus an experienced Warriors squad. He averaged just 13.3 points while shooting only 37.2 percent from the field and 29.5 percent from beyond the 3-point line in the seven-game series.

Obviously, Houston no longer envisioned him as a No. 1 or No. 2 star on a perennial championship contender, otherwise general manager Rafael Stone would have likely felt less inclined to make a major shake-up. Kevin Durant is possibly the most well-rounded offensive talent to ever step on a basketball court, and he just scored 26.6 points per game on 52.7/43.0/83.9 shooting splits. The future Hall of Famer is turning 37 in September, however.

Translation: the Rockets better capitalize on this trade quick. If the two-time Finals MVP endures injury troubles, which has been known to happen during his 17-year NBA career, then fans will not hesitate to rip Stone and the front office. This is not the time to jump ahead, though.

The future is bright, both in the short and long term

On paper, Houston is positioned for a notable run in a loaded conference. The team retains All-Star Alperen Sengun, sensational defender Amen Thompson and a supporting cast filled with promise. Management has already re-signed backup center Steven Adams and is expected to bring back 2019 champion Fred VanVleet. Ime Udoka, the man overseeing this crop of talent, is regarded as one of the best head coaches in the league today.

Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks undoubtedly played crucial roles in helping the franchise evolve into a 52-win team, but that does not mean their contributions could amount to the Larry O'Brien Trophy. Adaptability is paramount in this industry, and the Rockets believe the Kevin Durant trade is the pivot they need to make in this bunched-up NBA.

We shall see if they are right.