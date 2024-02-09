The Houston Rockets visit the Toronto Raptors as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Rockets are 23-17 this season, and they have lost their last two games. Houston played the Raptors just last week, and they won that game by 29 points. Alperen Sengun finished with 24 points and 13 rebounds in the win to lead the team. Cam Whitmore had 25 points off the bench, as well. As a team, the Rockets shot just under 60 percent form the field. They were also able to make 11 threes. Fred VanVleet is out for this game.

The Raptors are 18-33 this season, but they are coming off a win against the Charlotte Hornets. In their loss against the Rockets on February 2, Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley combined for 53 points, 10 assists, and eight rebounds. Toronto shot 44.0 percent from the floor in this game, and 33.3 percent from three.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Rockets-Raptors Odds

Houston Rockets: +2 (-108)

Moneyline: +114

Toronto Raptors: -2 (-112)

Moneyline: -134

Over: 241.5 (-110)

Under: 241.5 (-110)

How to Watch Rockets vs. Raptors

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: Space City Home Network, Sportsnet+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread/Win

Houston plays some good defense, and that was evident the first game they played the Raptors this season. The Rockets allow the 10th-fewest points in the NBA, and they allowed just 106 points against the Raptors. When the Rockets allow less than 110 points in a game this season, they are 18-6. Keeping teams below 110 points is not easy, and the Rockets have done it 24 times. If they can do it again, the Rockets will cover this spread.

Houston shot almost 60 percent from the field in the first game against Toronto. Shooting that well in a game makes it very easy to win a game. When the Rockets score 120+ points this season, they are 9-7. It is not a great record, but it is enough to win this game. If the Rockets can have another good shooting day, they will cover this spread.

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread/Win

Toronto is not having a great season. They also just traded away Dennis Schroder and Thaddeus Young. The Raptors have made some key trades, but their talent has taken a hit. Still they have Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, and Immanuel Quickley. With these players, the Raptors should be able to win a few games. They need them to play well against the Rockets. With Houston's solid defense, the Raptors need Barnes, Barrett, and Quickley to really step up. If just tw0 of those players can have a decent game, they have a chance to cover the spread.

One thing to keep in mind is how bad the Rockets are on the road this season. Houston has lost 18 of their 23 road games on the year, so their struggles are bad. The Raptors need to take advantage of this. If they can play a good game, on their home court, they have a chance to upset the Rockets in this game.

Final Rockets-Raptors Prediction & Pick

Even with the Rockets' struggles on the road this season, I still like them to win this game.

Final Rockets-Raptors prediction and pick: Rockets ML (+114), Under 231 (-110)