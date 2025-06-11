It's safe to say Jared Verse has a healthy respect for Aaron Donald, especially after their recent workout challenge went viral on social media.

After quibbling back and forth over who has the best gym game, Verse took Donald up on his challenge to go through an “old man workout” and was thoroughly impressed by the Rams' legend, admitting defeat in a very public way.

While that chapter may be behind Verse as he prepares for the 2025 NFL season, Sean McVay decided to have a little fun with the situation during minicamp, using the very thought of the Pittsburgh product to strike fear in the heart of the Rookie of the Year winner.

“I got Jared pretty good last week, where I faked like Aaron was here. So I said, ‘How many guys have seen, you know, what's going on between Jared and Aaron?' A lot of guys raised their hand. I said, ‘Everybody welcome Aaron Donald,' you know, and Verse he sits like in the, in the front left, he looked like he was going to s**t himself, you know? So it was great, though,” McVay explained.

Article Continues Below

“But I loved it that they went over there. I know that it was all good and fun. But Aaron still takes pretty good care of himself. I texted Jared that I said, ‘I loved it that you went over there.' He said, ‘Yeah, I'm not messing with legends anymore though.'”

Now granted, if Donald wanted to work out at the Rams' facility, he would certainly be welcomed, as he was the key defensive player in the team's Super Bowl run. But his tireless work ethic now holds extra weight in Los Angeles, regardless, as Verse and his young teammates will continue to grow his legend after one heck of an offseason workout.