The 2023-24 NBA season has kicked off with a bang, and the Houston Rockets are making waves with their impressive 6-3 record. As they strive to solidify their position as contenders, the Rockets are eyeing potential trade targets to bolster their roster. To enhance their competitiveness, the Rockets are considering strategic moves to address specific areas of improvement. Let's delve into the early season performance of the Houston Rockets and explore three compelling trade targets that could elevate their game to new heights.

The Rockets' season so far

The Houston Rockets have emerged as a force to be reckoned with in the early stages of the 2023-24 NBA season. They have certainly been a pleasant surprise. This is especially true after their 0-3 start. Since then, they've won six in a row. Under the guidance of head coach Ime Udoka, the Rockets have displayed a newfound vigor and determination. They have signaled their intent to transition into serious contenders. The acquisition of Fred VanVleet, a seasoned point guard and former All-Star, has injected experience and leadership into the team. He has surely contributed to their early success. Furthermore, the Rockets' commitment to defensive prowess is evident in their strategic signing of Dillon Brooks. He's a defensive stalwart aimed at shoring up their backcourt.

Keep in mind also that the Rockets have a rich history and a legacy of pride. Recall that they achieved back-to-back NBA championships in the 90s and provided thrilling teams during the Yao Ming and James Harden eras. Despite their consistent success, the recent years have been challenging for their fanbase. The Rockets have intentionally adopted a tanking strategy. They have ranked among the NBA's weakest teams for the past three seasons.

However, the tide has turned this year. The Rockets concluded their deliberate tanking approach and made significant investments in free agency during the summer. As a result, they have transformed into potential playoff contenders, signaling a promising shift in their trajectory.

Here we will look at the Houston Rockets' trade targets whom they can look at even if it's early in the 2023-24 NBA season.

Assessing the Rockets' current needs is challenging as the development and synergy of the young players with the veterans brought in this offseason remain uncertain. Nevertheless, the Rockets' could take a relatively inexpensive chance on 23-year-old Ayo Dosunmu. He has shown promise and could align with their long-term vision.

Despite Dosunmu's fluctuations in performance from his rookie to sophomore season, his defensive prowess and tenacity could complement Houston's strategic direction. His lack of advanced playmaking skills is not a concern. This is given the playmaking abilities of VanVleet, Amen Thompson, and even Alperen Şengün. Dosunmu, with room for growth, might fulfill similar roles as Jae'Sean Tate but at a younger age. That's a factor significant to the Rockets in their ongoing rebuilding phase.

Ayo Dosunmu weaves his way to the basket and Drummond walls of Wiseman. pic.twitter.com/BLIElhlL3g — Hoop Informatics (@HoopInformatics) November 13, 2023

Identifying the missing element in the Rockets' roster reveals a lack of traditional rim protection. While Sengun excels offensively, rim protection is not his forte. The backup bigs on the team lack specialization in this area, too.

Reacquiring a big man from the Harden era, such as Clint Capela from the Atlanta Hawks, through a potential trade involving role players and a future first-round pick, seems plausible. Given the Rockets' likely willingness to trade future draft picks outside the top 10, they appear to have transitioned from a developmental phase to a win-now mentality. Capela's defensive abilities and offensive spacing make him an ideal fit. This is even though the financial aspect and his potential role as an expensive backup for Sengun may raise considerations. The Rockets may weigh the option of a more modestly priced target. However, the overall focus is on immediate success.

Despite the team's improvements, the Rockets still have evident gaps. They are particularly in need of a backup big man and additional shooting. Some may question the pursuit of these needs, especially if it involves sacrificing the sole backup big man. However, the argument is made that Houston can afford to part ways with the underperforming Jock Landale. They could also possibly target free agents like Nerlens Noel or Dewayne Dedmon to cover his minutes.

Another option could involve a strategic shift, with a trade for Luke Kennard an intriguing possibility. The acquisition of Kennard is seen as beneficial, despite his early-season shooting slump. Evaluating Kennard's overall body of work reveals him as a reliable floor spacer. He could address the Rockets' need for improved floor spacing and potentially elevate the team beyond a standard NBA presence.

Looking Ahead

The Houston Rockets find themselves at a critical juncture. They are navigating a shift from a deliberate rebuilding phase to a more immediate focus on success. The strategic moves could involve players like Ayo Dosunmu, Clint Capela, and Luke Kennard. Any future trade could reflect the organization's commitment to building a competitive roster. Dosunmu's youthful potential, Capela's proven rim protection, and Kennard's reliable shooting all contribute to a redefined Rockets team. As the franchise seeks to balance its present aspirations with future sustainability, these calculated roster adjustments underscore a commitment to competitiveness and the pursuit of a more promising future for Houston basketball.