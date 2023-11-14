Alperen Sengun's All-Star numbers are powering the Houston Rockets to a top-four seed in the Western Conference.

HOUSTON – It's nine games into the young NBA season, and it hasn't been without dramatic surprises. For starters, the Houston Rockets sit as the fourth seed of the Western Conference. The team ranks in the top ten in most of the significant offense and defensive categories. It's no surprise adding All-Star Fred VanVleet and All-Defensive nod in Dillon Brooks helps these causes. However, there is another key factor that effectively makes the Rockets a more formidable team this season, and that is Alperen Sengun.

Baby Jokic

Dubbed “Baby Jokic” by his peers, Alperen Sengun showcases a blend of post agility and perimeter skills reminiscent of the NBA great. In just his third season and at 21, he's already delivering All-Star caliber performances, averaging 19.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 6.0 assists with an efficient 61.6% from the field and 66.7% on midrange shots, which is second in the league.

While Sengun's long-range shooting isn't exactly headline material, hovering around 28%, that's not really what Coach Udoka is looking for from him. The Rockets, sitting comfortably at ninth in the league for team three-point shooting at 37%, are benefiting from cleaner shots, thanks largely to Sengun's adept passing and his long-awaited role in running the offense, a serious overlook from the Stephen Silas era.

Sengun's Improved Defense

Initially, Rockets fans and the front office promulgated Jalen Green as their franchise star. While he's shown improves on his shooting, playmaking, and perimeter defense, Sengun has taken a bigger leap. From his scouting report, offense was not necessarily going to be an issue for the Turkish-born center. It's the defense that has been a chronic problem since stepping foot on an NBA court. From his rookie year up until this season, Sengun averaged a 118.5 in defensive rating and had a negative net rating of 9. This season, Sengun's display as a defender has been night and day. In the nine games he's been on the court, Alpi currently has a 106.1 defensive rating and a 10.6 positive net rating.

Additionally, his assists percentage has increased by 12% along with nearly doubling his assist to turnover ratio since last season. All these improved numbers on the floor makes him less of a liability on defense. In the most recent game against the Denver Nuggets, Sengun challenged well against Jokic. Although the Joker had a stellar triple double, he was 7-for-17 when defended by Sengun and 8-for-10 when defended by other players.

Following the game, Jokic candidly mentioned how much Sengun has improved:

“I think it is a good thing that they are playing a little bit more through him [Sengun]. I think that is going to benefit the whole organization. He is a guy who is not selfish. He wants to play for the team and he wants to pass. The whole team is going to move when the ball is in his hands. He played really good today.”

Put Some Respect On His Name

At this rate, it's certainly possible for Sengun to reach significant All-Star and Most Improved Player votes. On the Hollinger rankings of the NBA for centers, Alpi is ranked fourth with a Player Efficiency Rating of 26.47, behind MVPs Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic. Overlooking him as an All-Star, especially when he ranks just behind such MVPs, would ignore the growing importance of adaptable big men in the modern NBA.