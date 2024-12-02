ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA continues with the NBA Cup tournament on Tuesday and we take a look at a matchup between the Houston Rockets and the Sacramento Kings. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Rockets-Kings prediction and pick.

The Houston Rockets face off against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night in a crucial NBA Cup matchup. Currently sitting second in the Western Conference with a record of 15-6, the Rockets are riding a three-game winning streak, showcasing strong offensive play led by Alperen Sengun, who averages 18.8 points and 10.9 rebounds per game. In contrast, the Kings, at 9-12 and struggling with injuries, are seeking to snap a three-game home losing streak. De'Aaron Fox leads Sacramento with 27.5 points per game, but their inconsistent defense could be a liability against Houston's potent attack. Expect a competitive game as both teams vie for momentum.

Here are the Rockets-Kings NBA odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

NBA Odds: Rockets-Kings NBA Odds

Houston Rockets: +1 (-110)

Moneyline: -102

Sacramento Kings: -1 (-110)

Moneyline: -118

Over: 224.5 (-110)

Under: 224.5 (-110)

How To Watch Rockets vs Kings

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Rockets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Houston Rockets are poised to continue their impressive run in the NBA Cup as they face the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday. Currently riding a three-game winning streak and boasting a 15-6 record, the Rockets have emerged as a formidable force in the Western Conference. Their success can be attributed to a well-balanced offensive attack, led by the dynamic Alperen Sengun, who's averaging 18.8 points and 10.9 rebounds per game. The Rockets' ability to dominate in the paint, scoring an average of 52.3 points per game in that area, will be crucial against a Kings defense that has struggled to contain opponents.

In contrast, the Sacramento Kings find themselves in a precarious position, sitting at 9-12 and having lost their last three home games. While De'Aaron Fox continues to shine with 27.5 points per game, the Kings' inconsistent performance and recent injury woes have hampered their progress. The Rockets' superior defensive prowess, allowing only 106.3 points per game compared to the Kings' 114, gives them a significant edge. Furthermore, Houston's impressive 9-1 record against the spread in their last 10 games demonstrates their ability to exceed expectations. With the Kings struggling to find their rhythm and the Rockets firing on all cylinders, it's likely that Houston will extend their winning streak and solidify their position in the NBA Cup tournament.

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Sacramento Kings are primed to snap their three-game home losing streak as they face the Houston Rockets in Tuesday's NBA Cup matchup. Despite their recent struggles, the Kings' high-powered offense, averaging 114.2 points per game, gives them a significant edge over the Rockets' defense. De'Aaron Fox, the Kings' dynamic point guard, has been a force to be reckoned with, averaging 27.5 points and 5.9 assists per game. His explosive play, combined with the Kings' home-court advantage at the Golden 1 Center, could prove decisive in this crucial contest.

While the Rockets have been on an impressive run, the Kings' desperation for a win and their superior shooting percentage could be the difference-maker. Sacramento's 48.3% field goal percentage over their last 10 games outshines Houston's 44.4%. The Kings' ability to score from various positions on the court will challenge the Rockets' defense, which has been their strong suit this season. Moreover, with the Rockets potentially fatigued from their recent string of victories, the Kings have an opportunity to capitalize on any signs of complacency. If Sacramento can exploit Houston's 44.0% shooting percentage from the field this season, which is lower than what the Kings typically allow their opponents, they stand a strong chance of securing a much-needed victory in this NBA Cup showdown.

Final Rockets-Kings Prediction & Pick

The Houston Rockets (15-6) visit the Sacramento Kings (9-12) in a closely contested NBA Cup matchup. Despite the Kings' slight 1-point favorite status, the Rockets are poised to extend their three-game winning streak. Houston's strong offensive play, led by Alperen Sengun averaging 18.8 points and 10.9 rebounds, gives them an edge. The Rockets' ability to dominate in the paint, scoring 52.3 points per game, could be crucial against Sacramento's struggling defense. While De'Aaron Fox leads the Kings with 27.5 points per game, Sacramento's inconsistent performance and recent home struggles are concerning. Houston's superior defensive prowess, allowing only 106.3 points per game compared to Sacramento's 114.2, provides a significant advantage. Given the Rockets' momentum and the Kings' recent struggles, Houston is likely to cover the +1 spread. Expect a close game, but the Rockets should emerge victorious covering the spread on the road to remain unbeaten in the NBA Cup tournament.

Final Rockets-Kings Prediction & Pick: Houston Rockets +1 (-110), Over 224.5 (-110)