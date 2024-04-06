The NBA season is winding down and with just five games left for most teams, we'll be bringing you our betting predictions and picks for Sunday's slate of action. Western Conference foes face off as the Houston Rockets (38-29) will visit the Dallas Mavericks (47-30). Check out our NBA odds series for our Rockets-Mavericks prediction and pick.
The Houston Rockets are currently the 11-seed in the Western Conference and trail the Golden State Warriors by four games for the final play-in spot. The Rockets will basically have to win-out and hope for a disaster from the Warriors after dropping their last four consecutive games. Their improbable run will have to start with a win here.
The Dallas Mavericks are currently the five-seed in the Western Conference and they have the Phoenix Suns on their heels just one game back. They've kicked things into high-gear and have won 13 of their last 15 games, including a gritty 108-106 win over Golden State in their last game. They'll look for a series win leading 2-1 against Houston.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Rockets-Mavericks Odds
Houston Rockets: +6.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +220
Dallas Mavericks: -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -270
Over: 227.5 (-110)
Under: 227.5 (-110)
How to Watch Rockets vs. Mavericks
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET/ 12:30 p.m. PT
TV: NBA TV
Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Houston Rockets had a great chance to really give the Warriors a run for their money in chasing down the final 10-seed with their recent 11-game winning streak, but their efforts have folded during this current four-game skid and the Warriors have separated themselves more in the standings. While the Rockets have had a solid year playing at home, three of those four losses came in their own building and were all double-digit deficits. It's been a learning lesson for the young squad and they'll need to stay perfect to hold onto whatever playoff hopes they have left.
The Rockets are 1-2 ATS against the Mavericks this year and it won't help having to play this game on the road where they've struggled. It's clear they're missing Alperen Sengun's versatility and he would have been great to have in this matchup with the Mavericks. Still, Jabari Smith Jr. must have a solid game on both ends of the floor and give them a boost with his athleticism. The interior of Dallas has been a weak point all season, so the Rockets will have to win this game by moving the ball from the inside-out.
Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Dallas Mavericks are comfortably sitting in their playoff position and as long as they can stay steady through these final five games, they should be able to edge the Phoenix Suns for their five-seed in the Playoffs. It's been more so about getting Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving on the floor at the same time for the Mavericks, but they're currently reaping the rewards of having them both healthy and playing at a high level. Over the last 10 games, Luka Doncic is averaging an insane 29.5 PPG, 10 RPG, and 9.3 APG. If this last 10-game stretch hasn't been enough to garner MVP votes for Doncic, I'm not sure what more he could do.
As a result, the Mavericks have been red hot over the last 15 games and have eight double-digit wins during that time. Kyrie Irving is also averaging over 26 points during that stretch and helping to carry facilitating duties for the offense. PJ Washington had his best game as a Maverick with 32 points in relief of Doncic – they'll need players like him to step up in crucial playoff games if they want to make a championship run.
Final Rockets-Mavericks Prediction & Pick
This game will mean everything for the Rockets as they're barely clinching onto a slim chance at the play-in tournament. Staying perfect won't be easy, but they'll have to set their doubts aside and find a big win over the Mavericks. Dallas has been extremely strong playing at home this year and they'll make it very difficult for Houston to win this game. Luka Doncic could be sidelined, however, to nurse his nagging knee, so the Rockets could have an upset window in this one.
It wasn't promising to see Doncic on the bench for the Mavericks last game, so there's a solid chance they err on the side of caution and sit him out during this one. If that's the case, we like the Houston Rockets to cover this spread on the road. They were streaking just four games ago and this seems like their last-ditch effort at staying alive in the playoff race. Let's take the Rockets to cover on the road.
Final Rockets-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Houston Rockets +6.5 (-110)