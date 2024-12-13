We've got the Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Cup Semi-Final Results according to NBA 2K25 to see who the game thinks will advance to the Final. The two teams will compete to advance in the NBA's second annual in-season tournament. The Rockets defeated the Warriors, while the Thunder defeated the Mavericks. But only one team can advance to the final round. So, who will win, according to NBA 2K25?

Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder – NBA Cup Semi-Finals Results According to NBA 2K25

According to our NBA 2K25 simulation, the Oklahoma City Thunder will defeat the Houston Rockets in the 2024 NBA Cup Semi-Finals 121-107. The Thunder were trailing by 11 points at the end of the first, but overcame that deficit easily throughout the rest of the game. Furthermore, they scored 38 points in the 4th quarter, putting this game way with a little over two minutes left.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL HOU 33 22 27 25 107 OKC 24 31 28 38 121

In terms of player performances, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was unstoppable. He dropped 59 points and 12 rebounds in the win, earning four assists as well. Jalen Williams also performed well. He scored 32 points, earned 11 rebounds, and got a steal. Overall, the Thunder played well offensively.

As for the Rockets, only Jalen Green surpassed 20 points. He picked up 24, but only earned three rebounds and three assists. In fact, nobody on the Rockets' offense did anything spectacular, though they did keep the game close until the end.

Additionally, check out some of game stats:

Rockets STAT Thunder 40/86 (47%) Field Goals 47/94 (50%) 11/34 (32%) Three Pointers 9/24 (38%) 16/20 (80%) Free Throws 18/23 (78%) 7 Offensive Rebounds 11 41 Defensive Rebounds 43 7 Steals 6 2 Blocks 5 10 (20) Turnovers (Points Off) 8 (10) 19 Team Fouls 11

11 Biggest Lead 15 24:16 Time of Possession 23:42

With the win, the Thunder advance to the NBA Cup Final, where they will play either the Atlanta Hawks or Milwaukee Bucks. The Thunder definitely have the talent to win the NBA Cup. It'll be a good stepping stone en route to a potential Finals appearance. Regardless, we look forward to watching the real game this weekend so see what happens.

Update: The simulation was created on Sunday, December 12th, 2024. We adjusted the roster based on that day's injury report. We also adjusted CPU sliders in an effort to create realistic final scores.

