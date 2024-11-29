NBA 2K25 Season 3 arrived this week, with new MyTEAM and MyCAREER rewards for all players to potentially earn. Of course, a new season also means a new Pro Pass, which players can buy it to unlock even more content. Overall, the game features 80 total free rewards, 40 for MyCAREER, and 40 for MyTEAM. Therefore, we listed all rewards (including the Pro Pass) below.
NBA 2K25 Season 3 – All MyCAREER & MyTEAM Rewards
The following MyTEAM and MyCAREER rewards are for New-Gen Platforms – PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.
|LEVEL
|MyCAREER
|MyTEAM
|Premium Pass
|1
|Season 3 Tee
|Ruby Klay Thompson
|‘Shoulders' Teammote
|2
|Michael Jordan MyCOURT Mural
|2 Ascension Picks
|2,500 VC
|3
|Butterfly Player Indicator
|120 Min 2XP Coin
|Snake Skin Face Paint
|4
|30 Min 2XP Coin
|Season 3 Ball & Uniforms
|Season 3 87 + OVR Option Pack (Pick 2)
|5
|Holiday Ball Trail
|Season 3 87 + OVR Option Pack
|2,500 VC
|6
|Banners – Magic vs. Bird & Derrick Rose
|3 Ascension Picks
|Holiday Ornament Basketball
|7
|Lightning Green Release
|Lightning Perfect Release
|3x 60 Min 2XP Coin (MyTEAM)
|8
|Tier 3 Boosted Accessory (5% Rep Bonus)
|5,000 MT
|2,500 VC
|9
|Dog Player Indicator
|Flower & Dog Player Indicators
|‘Grizz' – Memphis Grizzlies Mascot
|10
|Tier 2 Overdrive Badge Perk
|Amethyst Gary Trent Jr.
|10 Ascension Picks
|11
|Emotes Package #1
|Takeover Option Pack (Pick 3)
|2,500 VC
|12
|Purple Eye Color
|4 Ascension Picks
|Oversized Galaxy Opal David Robinson Shirt
|13
|60 Min 2XP Coin
|Franchise Option Packs
|Season 3 90 + OVR Option Pack
|14
|8×8 4-Seat All-Terrain Vehicle
|60 Min 2XP Coin
|2,500 VC
|15
|Tier 2 ‘Max +1 Badge Perk
|Season 3 87 + OVR Option Pack
|6x 30 Min 2XP Coin (MyCAREER)
|16
|‘Hall of Fame' Teammote
|Bronze Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)
|Diamond Shoe Variety Option Pack (Pick 5)
|17
|60x Skill Boosts (10 Games)
|5,000 MT
|2,500 VC
|18
|Ugly Holiday Sweater
|Silver Badge Option Pack
|Crusader Helmet
|19
|Tier 2 Boosted Accessory (10% rep bonus)
|5 Ascension Picks
|Season 3 90 + OVR Option Pack (Pick 2)
|20
|‘Benny the Bull' – Chicago Bulls Mascot
|Diamond Jae Crowder
|2,500 VC
|21
|Boosted REC Sleeve (15% rep bonus)
|Gold Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)
|60x Skill Boosts (10 Games)
|22
|Emotes Package #2
|60 Min 2XP Coin
|4x 60 Min 2XP Coins
|23
|Jingle Beard
|Takeover Option Pack (Pick 5)
|2,500 VC
|24
|Jordan/Thomas and Gilgeous-Alexander/Holmgren Banners
|6 Ascension Picks
|45x Gatorade Boosts (15 Games)
|25
|Tier 1 Overdrive Badge Perk
|Season 3 90 + OVR Option Pack
|Bronze, Silver, Gold Badge Option Packs (Pick 5)
|26
|Emotes Package #3
|Deluxe Pack Door Game
|2,500 VC
|27
|30x Gatorade Boosts (10 Games)
|7 Ascension Picks
|6x 60 Min 2XP Coins (MyCAREER)
|28
|60 Min 2XP Coins
|5,000 MT
|Season 3 92+ OVR Premium Option Pack
|29
|Kobe/T-Mac & Steph Curry Player Banners
|120 Min 2XP Coin
|2,500 VC
|30
|Tier 1 Max +1 Badge Perk
|Season 3 92+ OVR Premium Option Pack
|‘The Raptor' Toronto Raptors Mascot
|31
|30x Gatorade Boosts (10 Games)
|Diamond Shoe Variety Pack
|10 Ascension Picks
|32
|Proving Grounds Headbands
|10,000 MT
|5,000 VC
|33
|Badge Elevator: Instant +2 Level Boost
|8 Ascension Picks
|30x Skill Boosts (5 Games)
|34
|Curry/Lebron & Garnett/Duncan Player Banners
|Deluxe Pack Door Game
|25,000 MT.
|35
|Tier 1 Boosted Accessory (%15 REP Bonus)
|Pink Diamond Kevin Love
|5,000 VC.
|36
|Vince Carter Team USA Jersey
|Diamond Shoe Variety Pack (Pick 5)
|Holiday Suit.
|37
|120 Min 2XP Coin
|Hall of Fame Badge
|Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack.
|38
|‘Wurk it' Teammote
|10 Ascension Picks
|10,000 VC.
|39
|Mech Helmet
|10,000 MT
|Jet Black/Gold Emissive Mech Helmet.
|40
|+1 Cap Breaker
|Galaxy Opal David Robinson
|Galaxy Opal David Robinson.
Overall, that includes all rewards for NBA 2K25 Season 3 for both MyTEAM and MyCAREER. To level up your Season Pass, play game MyTEAM or MyCAREER games to earn progress for both paths. Fortunately, 2K25 uses a shared-progression system where you earn rewards on both tracks, even if you only play one of these modes. Furthermore, use Double XP coins to level up faster. We wish you all the best of luck in earning all the rewards before the season ends.
In the meantime, check out the massive list patch notes that came with the NBA 2K25 Season 3 update. Expect tons of Holiday-themed content throughout the month of December as we get further into the month. We hope you enjoy Season 3 while it lasts!
