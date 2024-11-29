NBA 2K25 Season 3 arrived this week, with new MyTEAM and MyCAREER rewards for all players to potentially earn. Of course, a new season also means a new Pro Pass, which players can buy it to unlock even more content. Overall, the game features 80 total free rewards, 40 for MyCAREER, and 40 for MyTEAM. Therefore, we listed all rewards (including the Pro Pass) below.

NBA 2K25 Season 3 – All MyCAREER & MyTEAM Rewards

The following MyTEAM and MyCAREER rewards are for New-Gen Platforms – PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

LEVEL MyCAREER MyTEAM Premium Pass 1 Season 3 Tee Ruby Klay Thompson ‘Shoulders' Teammote 2 Michael Jordan MyCOURT Mural 2 Ascension Picks 2,500 VC 3 Butterfly Player Indicator 120 Min 2XP Coin Snake Skin Face Paint 4 30 Min 2XP Coin Season 3 Ball & Uniforms Season 3 87 + OVR Option Pack (Pick 2) 5 Holiday Ball Trail Season 3 87 + OVR Option Pack 2,500 VC 6 Banners – Magic vs. Bird & Derrick Rose 3 Ascension Picks Holiday Ornament Basketball 7 Lightning Green Release Lightning Perfect Release 3x 60 Min 2XP Coin (MyTEAM) 8 Tier 3 Boosted Accessory (5% Rep Bonus) 5,000 MT 2,500 VC 9 Dog Player Indicator Flower & Dog Player Indicators ‘Grizz' – Memphis Grizzlies Mascot

10 Tier 2 Overdrive Badge Perk Amethyst Gary Trent Jr. 10 Ascension Picks 11 Emotes Package #1 Takeover Option Pack (Pick 3) 2,500 VC 12 Purple Eye Color 4 Ascension Picks Oversized Galaxy Opal David Robinson Shirt 13 60 Min 2XP Coin Franchise Option Packs Season 3 90 + OVR Option Pack 14 8×8 4-Seat All-Terrain Vehicle 60 Min 2XP Coin 2,500 VC 15 Tier 2 ‘Max +1 Badge Perk Season 3 87 + OVR Option Pack 6x 30 Min 2XP Coin (MyCAREER) 16 ‘Hall of Fame' Teammote Bronze Badge Option Pack (Pick 5) Diamond Shoe Variety Option Pack (Pick 5) 17 60x Skill Boosts (10 Games) 5,000 MT 2,500 VC 18 Ugly Holiday Sweater Silver Badge Option Pack Crusader Helmet 19 Tier 2 Boosted Accessory (10% rep bonus) 5 Ascension Picks Season 3 90 + OVR Option Pack (Pick 2)

20 ‘Benny the Bull' – Chicago Bulls Mascot Diamond Jae Crowder 2,500 VC 21 Boosted REC Sleeve (15% rep bonus) Gold Badge Option Pack (Pick 5) 60x Skill Boosts (10 Games) 22 Emotes Package #2 60 Min 2XP Coin 4x 60 Min 2XP Coins 23 Jingle Beard Takeover Option Pack (Pick 5) 2,500 VC 24 Jordan/Thomas and Gilgeous-Alexander/Holmgren Banners 6 Ascension Picks 45x Gatorade Boosts (15 Games) 25 Tier 1 Overdrive Badge Perk Season 3 90 + OVR Option Pack Bronze, Silver, Gold Badge Option Packs (Pick 5) 26 Emotes Package #3 Deluxe Pack Door Game 2,500 VC 27 30x Gatorade Boosts (10 Games) 7 Ascension Picks 6x 60 Min 2XP Coins (MyCAREER) 28 60 Min 2XP Coins 5,000 MT Season 3 92+ OVR Premium Option Pack 29 Kobe/T-Mac & Steph Curry Player Banners 120 Min 2XP Coin 2,500 VC

30 Tier 1 Max +1 Badge Perk Season 3 92+ OVR Premium Option Pack ‘The Raptor' Toronto Raptors Mascot 31 30x Gatorade Boosts (10 Games) Diamond Shoe Variety Pack 10 Ascension Picks 32 Proving Grounds Headbands 10,000 MT 5,000 VC 33 Badge Elevator: Instant +2 Level Boost 8 Ascension Picks 30x Skill Boosts (5 Games) 34 Curry/Lebron & Garnett/Duncan Player Banners Deluxe Pack Door Game 25,000 MT . 35 Tier 1 Boosted Accessory (%15 REP Bonus) Pink Diamond Kevin Love 5,000 VC . 36 Vince Carter Team USA Jersey Diamond Shoe Variety Pack (Pick 5) Holiday Suit . 37 120 Min 2XP Coin Hall of Fame Badge Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack . 38 ‘Wurk it' Teammote 10 Ascension Picks 10,000 VC . 39 Mech Helmet 10,000 MT Jet Black/Gold Emissive Mech Helmet .

40 +1 Cap Breaker Galaxy Opal David Robinson Galaxy Opal David Robinson .

Overall, that includes all rewards for NBA 2K25 Season 3 for both MyTEAM and MyCAREER. To level up your Season Pass, play game MyTEAM or MyCAREER games to earn progress for both paths. Fortunately, 2K25 uses a shared-progression system where you earn rewards on both tracks, even if you only play one of these modes. Furthermore, use Double XP coins to level up faster. We wish you all the best of luck in earning all the rewards before the season ends.

In the meantime, check out the massive list patch notes that came with the NBA 2K25 Season 3 update. Expect tons of Holiday-themed content throughout the month of December as we get further into the month. We hope you enjoy Season 3 while it lasts!

