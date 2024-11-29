NBA 2K25 Season 3 arrived this week, with new MyTEAM and MyCAREER rewards for all players to potentially earn. Of course, a new season also means a new Pro Pass, which players can buy it to unlock even more content. Overall, the game features 80 total free rewards, 40 for MyCAREER, and 40 for MyTEAM. Therefore, we listed all rewards (including the Pro Pass) below.

NBA 2K25 Season 3 – All MyCAREER & MyTEAM Rewards

The following MyTEAM and MyCAREER rewards are for New-Gen Platforms – PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

LEVELMyCAREERMyTEAMPremium Pass
1Season 3 TeeRuby Klay Thompson‘Shoulders' Teammote
2Michael Jordan MyCOURT Mural2 Ascension Picks2,500 VC
3Butterfly Player Indicator120 Min 2XP CoinSnake Skin Face Paint
430 Min 2XP CoinSeason 3 Ball & UniformsSeason 3 87 + OVR Option Pack (Pick 2)
5Holiday Ball TrailSeason 3 87 + OVR Option Pack2,500 VC
6Banners – Magic vs. Bird & Derrick Rose3 Ascension PicksHoliday Ornament Basketball
7Lightning Green ReleaseLightning Perfect Release3x 60 Min 2XP Coin (MyTEAM)
8Tier 3 Boosted Accessory (5% Rep Bonus)5,000 MT2,500 VC
9Dog Player IndicatorFlower & Dog Player Indicators‘Grizz' – Memphis Grizzlies Mascot
10Tier 2 Overdrive Badge PerkAmethyst Gary Trent Jr.10 Ascension Picks
11Emotes Package #1Takeover Option Pack (Pick 3)2,500 VC
12Purple Eye Color4 Ascension PicksOversized Galaxy Opal David Robinson Shirt
1360 Min 2XP CoinFranchise Option PacksSeason 3 90 + OVR Option Pack
148×8 4-Seat All-Terrain Vehicle60 Min 2XP Coin2,500 VC
15Tier 2 ‘Max +1 Badge PerkSeason 3 87 + OVR Option Pack6x 30 Min 2XP Coin (MyCAREER)
16‘Hall of Fame' TeammoteBronze Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)Diamond Shoe Variety Option Pack (Pick 5)
1760x Skill Boosts (10 Games)5,000 MT2,500 VC
18Ugly Holiday SweaterSilver Badge Option PackCrusader Helmet
19Tier 2 Boosted Accessory (10% rep bonus)5 Ascension PicksSeason 3 90 + OVR Option Pack (Pick 2)
20‘Benny the Bull' – Chicago Bulls MascotDiamond Jae Crowder2,500 VC
21Boosted REC Sleeve (15% rep bonus)Gold Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)60x Skill Boosts (10 Games)
22Emotes Package #260 Min 2XP Coin4x 60 Min 2XP Coins
23Jingle BeardTakeover Option Pack (Pick 5)2,500 VC
24Jordan/Thomas and Gilgeous-Alexander/Holmgren Banners6 Ascension Picks45x Gatorade Boosts (15 Games)
25Tier 1 Overdrive Badge PerkSeason 3 90 + OVR Option PackBronze, Silver, Gold Badge Option Packs (Pick 5)
26Emotes Package #3Deluxe Pack Door Game2,500 VC
2730x Gatorade Boosts (10 Games)7 Ascension Picks6x 60 Min 2XP Coins (MyCAREER)
2860 Min 2XP Coins5,000 MTSeason 3 92+ OVR Premium Option Pack
29Kobe/T-Mac & Steph Curry Player Banners120 Min 2XP Coin2,500 VC
30Tier 1 Max +1 Badge PerkSeason 3 92+ OVR Premium Option Pack‘The Raptor' Toronto Raptors Mascot
3130x Gatorade Boosts (10 Games)Diamond Shoe Variety Pack10 Ascension Picks
32Proving Grounds Headbands10,000 MT5,000 VC
33Badge Elevator: Instant +2 Level Boost8 Ascension Picks30x Skill Boosts (5 Games)
34Curry/Lebron & Garnett/Duncan Player BannersDeluxe Pack Door Game25,000 MT.
35Tier 1 Boosted Accessory (%15 REP Bonus)Pink Diamond Kevin Love5,000 VC.
36Vince Carter Team USA JerseyDiamond Shoe Variety Pack (Pick 5)Holiday Suit.
37120 Min 2XP CoinHall of Fame BadgeHall of Fame Badge Option Pack.
38‘Wurk it' Teammote10 Ascension Picks10,000 VC.
39Mech Helmet10,000 MTJet Black/Gold Emissive Mech Helmet.
40+1 Cap BreakerGalaxy Opal David RobinsonGalaxy Opal David Robinson.
Overall, that includes all rewards for NBA 2K25 Season 3 for both MyTEAM and MyCAREER. To level up your Season Pass, play game MyTEAM or MyCAREER games to earn progress for both paths. Fortunately, 2K25 uses a shared-progression system where you earn rewards on both tracks, even if you only play one of these modes. Furthermore, use Double XP coins to level up faster. We wish you all the best of luck in earning all the rewards before the season ends.

In the meantime, check out the massive list patch notes that came with the NBA 2K25 Season 3 update. Expect tons of Holiday-themed content throughout the month of December as we get further into the month. We hope you enjoy Season 3 while it lasts!

