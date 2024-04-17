The Colorado Rockies have started the season with a dismal 4-14 record and are already nearly seven games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League. The Rockies took on the Philadelphia Phillies in the City of Brotherly Love on Wednesday night with an eye on improving their record amid concerning Kris Bryant injury news.
The news came just days after he exited a game against the Blue Jays with an injury. Bryant has faced death threats during his injury struggles.
On Wednesday, the Rockies made a switch between Triple-A and the majors that will have fans wondering how the team will fare in the upcoming two weeks.
Blue Jays' Bryant Placed on Injured List
Bryant is reportedly suffering from a low back strain and has been placed on the 10-day IL (Injured List).
Bryant suffered the injury when he crashed into the right-field wall in Toronto on Saturday. He did not progressed as hoped. The Blue Jays have since faced the specter of dealing with a short roster for multiple games. Bryant is hitting just .149 through 13 games this season and has missed significant time since signing a seven-year contract prior to 2022.
Outfield Sean Bouchard Called Up
Minor leaguer Sean Bouchard will get his crack at the big-time with the Major League Club now that he has been called up from Triple-A Albuquerque.
Bouchard hit .304 with .429/.563 splits in 112 at-bats from 2022-2023 with the Minor League Club.
The Rockies have struggled at the plate this season and need plenty of help. Manager Bud Black's Colorado team is hitting just .245 this season, ranking 14th in the Majors. Less than .20 percentage points separate the Rockies from the St. Louis Cardinals further toward the bottom of MLB with a .226 average.
The Rockies play at Coors Field, which is historically known as a hitter's ballpark. If Colorado is to rally and make a run, the batting order has to start picking things up, and sooner rather than later. On Wednesday night, the Rockies trailed the Phillies 5 to 1 in the bottom of the fifth inning.