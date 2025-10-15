Back in July, the Colorado Rockies traded Ryan McMahon to the New York Yankees. In a matter of months, he went from a last-place team to a Wild Card team.

Though the Yankees lost in the ALDS to the Blue Jays, McMahon left his mark on the field. Ultimately, he became a finalist for the Gold Glove Award.

On Wednesday, the Rockies took to social media to celebrate the honor. “No longer a Rockie, but still one of the NL (and AL)'s best at the hot corner. ”

However, it was the responses from fans that stood out. It was a combination of humor and irriration in expressing their opinions about the news.

One user said on social media that this was not the best decision.

“I think this is where you’ve reached rock bottom as a franchise” @Uchiha_Hirsch on X. Another made the case that McMahon is forever part of the Rockies.

“He's our” @SleeperYankees said on X. Then, another user was much more angry that the Rockies did McMahon wrong while he was there.

“The Rockies managed to piss away the best years of his career. Same song, 1000th verse.” @DrMuckduck posted.

In the end, the Rockies finished the season at 43-119, one of the worst MLB records on record. This season, McMahon obtained a 978 fielding percentage over 274.2 innings, with 6 errors in 276 chances.

Ryan McMahon left a good impression on the Rockies

From 2017 to 2025, McMahon had quite the career in the Rocky Mountains. Over five seasons (2019, 2021-2024), he finished with 20 home runs. In 2024, McMahon became an All-Star and became the fourth third baseman in franchise history to do so.

Plus, McMahon became a four-time Gold Glove finalist at third base. Along the way, he remained consistent as one of the best infielders in the league.

Furthermore, McMahon was one of five Rockies players to play 150 games over the course of four consecutive seasons.