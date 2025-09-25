Absolutely nothing has gone right for the Colorado Rockies during the 2025. But in Wednesday's matchup against the Seattle Mariners, the Rockies hit a new, unfathomable low.

Colorado fell to Seattle, locking up the latter's spot in the postseason, 9-2. The Rockies now have a run differential of -412. It is by far the worst in the modern era. The next closest team to the franchise's low output is the 1932 Boston Red Sox, who had a -349 differential, via Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post.

With the loss, Colorado moved to a dreadful 43-115 on the season. While painful on the eyes, it won't go down as the worst record in MLB history. The Rockies will just barely beat out the Chicago White Sox, who held a 41-121 mark in 2024.

Article Continues Below

Still, there will be no room for celebrating in the Mile High city. The franchise ranks 29th with 589 runs scored and dead last with a 5.99 ERA. Of course, Coors Field will take some of the blame. But there wasn't much success coming from the Rockies in 2025.

Making matters worse is that this isn't a new trend for Colorado. They haven't been to the playoffs since 2018. Furthermore, they've finished fifth in the NL West for the past four seasons. It's clear some major changes need to be made for the Rockies to be taken as a serious franchise.

Perhaps this new rock bottom will propel that low. Maybe Colorado will see a number of their top prospects pan out at the major league level. But heading into the offseason, it's hard to be optimistic about where the Rockies stand.