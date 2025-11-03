The Colorado Rockies decided to move on from Bill Schmidt and begin a search for their next President of Baseball Operations. While the reset seemed necessary, Colorado's front office rebuild hasn't started as planned.

The Rockies' top two candidates in the race are no longer being considered as of Monday. Because of that, the organization is beginning to think outside of the box. Owner Dick Monfort has met with Adam Ottavino about the vacant president position, via Tim Healey of the Boston Globe.

Ottavino has pitched in MLB for 15 years, most recent with the New York Yankees for three games in 2025. He has seen all the league has to offer and that experience should help him as he prepares for life after baseball. However, it would be quite the leap of faith for the Rockies to turn to Ottavino a year after he was an active player.

The relief pitcher has a solid education from Northeastern. But he has never served in a front office, let alone taken on the president's role. Ottavino would need to learn quickly on the fly. While the Rockies haven't been competitive, they expect to turn things around. The expectations placed on Ottavino's shoulders would be beyond lofty.

What makes his meeting with Monfort more shocking is the fact the Colorado had two finalists for the position in mind. Arizona Diamondbacks assistant general manager Amiel Sawdaye and Cleveland Guardians assistant general manager Matt Forman both held final interviews with the Rockies. And yet, Monfort decided neither will be the next PoBO.

Maybe it'll be Ottavino. While it'd be considered a stretch by most of the industry, Monfort certainly hasn't ruled it out.