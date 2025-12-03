The Colorado Rockies are coming off one of the worst seasons in modern MLB history. With just 43 wins, they cleaned house and are heading into a new era. The Rockies hired Moneyball legend Paul DePodesta as their president, and he just made Josh Byrnes his general manager. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal broke the news on Wednesday.

“Josh Byrnes, former Diamondbacks and Padres general manager, will be the Rockies GM under president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta, sources tell me and [The Athletic's Padres reporter Dennis Lin]. Byrnes has been the Dodgers’ senior vice president of baseball operations since 2014,” Rosenthal reported.

Byrnes started his career in the Cleveland front office at the same time as DePodesta. He later served as the assistant general manager for the Rockies before taking the same role with the Boston Red Sox. Byrnes has a 2004 World Series ring from his time on Lansdowne Street. He was the GM of the Arizona Diamondbacks from 2005-10 and of the Padres from 2011-14.

After he flamed out with the Padres, Byrnes joined the Los Angeles Dodgers as the Senior Vice President of Business Operations. He is now back in the big chair with the Rockies, who need a full change after the miserable season. DePodesta and Rockies fans hope that the greatness of LA has taught him more about the GM position from his unsuccessful runs in Arizona and San Diego.

The Rockies have not been known to spend money in free agency. If that continues, DePodesta and Byrnes will be tasked with putting a competitive team on the field through scouting and drafting. That is what DePodesta is known for from his Moneyball days. And Byrnes spent time with Andrew Friedman, who perfected that with the Tampa Bay Rays.

While there is not a lot of optimism around the Rockies now, they have made three intriguing hires. While Warren Schaeffer is an unproven manager, they have veterans in the front office. Can it turn the franchise around?