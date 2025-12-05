Colorado Rockies fans long for the days when their team was just bad. They have been unspeakably dreadful for some time now, setting a new franchise-loss record in each of the last three years. A 43-win campaign launched the organization into an unavoidable period of serious self-reflection. Ownership did not just initiate a change in management structure. There is hope that an actual philosophical transformation is underway in Denver.

New president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta and new general manager Josh Byrnes unveiled their joint plan for the future, namely as it relates to the Rockies' perennially inept pitching staff. A high altitude makes it difficult to develop hurlers or attract established ones in free agency. An overall conservative spending approach only compounds the troubles, so the only feasible way to upgrade the unit might be through innovative, in-house methods.

An overemphasis on analytics can definitely be detrimental, but it can also help a barren ballclub move closer towards respectability. The Rockies must improve both their old-school and new-age practices, but they are unlikely to accomplish anything unless the Monfort brothers invest in the product. Besides free agency, there are technological advancements they can finally agree to finance. DePodesta maintains that he and Byrnes will have the support they need to fix the pitching problem.

The Rockies eye progress

Article Continues Below

“There has been real energy in investing in the baseball operations,” the former Los Angeles Dodgers GM and Cleveland Browns chief strategy officer said, per The Denver Post's Troy Renck. “We all realize it is a necessity to compete in today's game. There is a mindset to invest pretty heavily on the baseball side… We have been given an opportunity to reshape the pitching side of the organization because those jobs are available. We are excited with how we can build that out.”

Josh Byrnes, who spent a couple of years working in the scouting department for the then-Cleveland Indians with Paul DePodesta, shares his boss' optimism. “A core principle is scouting and development,” he said, per Renck.

The Rockies tallied a startlingly high, MLB-worst 5.97 ERA last season, while also finishing last in WHIP (1.58) and batting average allowed (.296). Kyle Freeland was the only regular starter who posted a sub.-500 ERA. Colorado's offense was awful in its own right, but there is reason to believe those numbers will come around moving forward. It is unclear if this revamped front office, or anyone at all, has the formula to cure this potent pitching plague.

Though, if nothing else, it is encouraging to know that the Rockies intend to shake things up. Whatever concerns fans may have about DePodesta and Byrnes, it is long past time to shift course. God speed, gentlemen.