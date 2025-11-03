After missing the playoffs for the seventh-straight season, the Colorado Rockies are finally making widespread organizational changes. However, Colorado's search for their next President of Baseball Operations has hit a devastating roadblock.

The Rockies had gotten their search down to two candidates, Arizona Diamondbacks assistant general manager Amiel Sawadaye and Cleveland Guardians assistant general manager Matt Forman. But now, neither Sawadaye or Forman are in the running, via Brittany Ghiroli.

Why Colorado decided to completely restart their President of Baseball Operations search is unknown. Sawadaye was deemed the favorite and was meeting with the team last Monday. Forman had his last in-person interview a week prior. Now, neither will be joining the Rockies organization.

Outside of Sawadaye and Forman though, Colorado had no other finalists. There are plenty of speculative names that can fill the role, and the Rockies are sure to consider all of them. But the franchise is now seriously behind the eight ball when it come to their offseason.

The Rockies still don't have a full-time manager in place after firing Bud Black. They could opt to remove the interim title from Warren Schaeffer. But that decision won't be made until a new president is in place.

Colorado has a number of young prospects who should bolster the team's future. Whoever replaces the fired Bill Schmidt will be tasked with guiding them towards success while adding major league pieces around them to compliment. It'll take time and effort to make Colorado and Coors Field a desirable landing place though.

But before the Rockies can even think about any offseason plans, their front office needs to be in place. After deciding to restart the entire process, there is no timetable for when a hire will be made.