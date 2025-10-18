General managers around Major League Baseball are gearing up for what could be a chaotic offseason. Some of the best players in the league are weighing their options and teams are lining up to make their case. For Colorado Rockies owner Dick Monfort and manager Warren Schaeffer, no stone will go unturned. Including the ones involving a trade for Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal.

The Tigers organization has not committed to anything regarding a potential contract extension with Skubal. Despite three dominant starts in Detroit's playoff run, the All-Star starter does not have a long-term deal on the table. As the beginning of free agency grows closer, Tigers trade rumors are only getting louder. One Rockies fan tried to talk his team into entering the race.

According to Talkin' Baseball, the Colorado supporter reached out to Monfort via email. He made the case for the Rockies to swing a deal for Skubal this offseason. To the surprise of fans everywhere, Colorado's owner did not immediately dismiss the idea.

“Colorado Rockies owner Dick Monfort did not rule out the possibility of his club adding Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal,” Talkin' Baseball said.

Article Continues Below

Monfort's reply was short, but exciting.

“Thanks Kevin, we'll see what happens,” Monfort wrote.

Schaeffer has made some positive changes since taking over as the Rockies' manager. Despite his limited success, Colorado is still far away from contention National League. However, Skubal is one of the few players in the league who could single-handedly propel any team he is on up the standings. If the Tigers cannot find a compromise with him, suitors will line up.

Colorado's pitching analytics received some criticism late in the season. Despite their struggles, bringing Skubal in could mark the beginning of a historic turnaround. Rockies fans are optimistic that Monfort and the front office will kick the tires in Detroit to see if they can pull off a blockbuster deal this winter.