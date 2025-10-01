The worst season in Colorado Rockies history has claimed its first casualty: general manager Bill Schmidt. After a disastrous 119-loss season, the longtime executive has stepped down. Schmidt had been part of the Rockies organization for over two decades, but the NL West club has not reached the playoffs since 2018, and this collapse made change unavoidable. The Rockies announced on social media that they will begin an external search for a new head of baseball operations.

The Colorado Rockies announced today that Bill Schmidt has stepped down from his role as general manager. The Rockies will begin an external search for a new head of baseball operations immediately. pic.twitter.com/z1zKVzlJFQ — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) October 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Rockies appointed Bill Schmidt as the fourth general manager in team history in 2021. He earned the role after serving five months as interim GM. Before that, he spent two decades leading the scouting department and shaping much of the roster construction. However, despite his deep ties, the Rockies' season meltdown highlighted the urgent need for fresh leadership. And the playoff drought, stretching back to 2018, continues to loom large. The Rockies remain anchored at the bottom of the NL West, watching rivals surge far ahead.

In response, Schmidt expressed gratitude to the Monfort family, the staff, and the fans. He emphasized that it had been an honor to serve. He also said he looked forward to watching better seasons ahead for the club. Meanwhile, Rockies owner Dick Monfort thanked him for decades of dedication, friendship, and countless contributions. He wished Schmidt and his family the best in the future.

Looking ahead, the organization is framing this transition as a chance to reset. Both Monfort and executive vice president Walker Monfort acknowledged that new leadership is needed to modernize operations. They also stressed that an outsider’s voice could bring innovation and help the Rockies improve their competitive standing. The team believes the right hire can balance short-term stability with long-term growth.

Now, this change comes at a critical moment. A 119-loss campaign underscored systemic flaws, fueled fan outrage, and left the Rockies organization desperate for answers. At this point, the franchise must find a leader who can inspire confidence and finally end years of failure. The next chapter begins now, or the failures of 2025 may define them forever.

Can the Rockies rise through the rubble and finally build a future worth believing in?