The 2025 season was the bleakest in Colorado Rockies history, and the team, along with its fans, will want to put it behind them as soon as possible. They ended the year with a franchise-low 43-119 record after a 4-0 defeat to the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, earning the unenviable distinction of having the worst record in Major League Baseball for the first time. By comparison, the second-worst team this year, the Chicago White Sox, finished 60-102.

From the outset, Colorado struggled mightily. By early May, their 7-33 start prompted the firing of manager Bud Black. At the 50-game mark, the Rockies had already set the record for the worst start in the modern era of professional baseball. The team ultimately went 25-56 at Coors Field, the most home losses in franchise history, surpassing the previous high of 46 set in 2012.

This season also saw the Rockies establish a new MLB record for futility, a historic minus-424 run differential. No team in the modern era, dating from 1900, suffered a run deficit this large. To put it in perspective, the 1932 Boston Red Sox set the previous modern-era record of minus-349, which stood for 92 years.

Colorado’s run differential even eclipsed that of the 2024 White Sox (minus-306) and the infamous 1962 New York Mets (minus-331). By the end of August, the Rockies had already surpassed the 1932 Boston Red Sox record, ultimately joining the so-called “Minus-400 Club,” a dubious distinction not seen since the 19th century.

Both pitching and hitting were historically poor. Colorado’s starting rotation posted a collective ERA of 6.65, the worst since 1901 and just ahead of the 1996 Detroit Tigers’ 6.64. The rotation tied the modern-era record for most losses by a pitching staff, totaling 93 defeats. Offensively, the Rockies hit a .237 batting average, recorded a .681 OPS, and produced a collective fWAR of minus-3.3. The lineup scored a franchise-low 3.72 runs per game and was shut out a record 18 times, including the season finale against the Giants.

This year's campaign was the third consecutive season for Colorado with 100+ losses, joining the 2011-2013 Houston Astros as the only modern-era teams to endure such a stretch. In the past three seasons, the Rockies are 163-323, tied for the third-most losses in three years in the modern era, behind only the 1962-64 Mets and 1915-17 Philadelphia Athletics (now Athletics).