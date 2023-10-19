Burt Young, best known for his Oscar-nominated role as Paulie in Sylvester Stallone's Rocky films, has died at age 83, Variety reported. His daughter Anne Morea Steinieser confirmed the news to the New York Times.

Young was a prolific actor who was in a variety of movies such as Chinatown, Convoy, Back to School, The Pope of Greenwich Village, Once Upon a Time in America, Last Exit to Brooklyn, Downtown: A Street Tale and Amityville II: The Possession. His television acting credits include The Rockford Files, Baretta, Law & Order, Walker, Texas Ranger, All In The Family, M*A*S*H, Miami Vice and The Sopranos.

Burt Young, who was born Gerald Tommaso DeLouise, played Rocky Balboa's best friend and later, brother-in-law, Paulie Pennino. His Academy Award-nominated role impressed film critic Roger Ebert, who said his performance was “defeated and resentful, loyal and bitter, caring about people enough to hurt them just to draw attention to his grief.”

The Rocky actor frequently starred with James Caan as he did with Stallone. With Caan, Young played his mob boss in the 1999 romantic comedy Mickey Blue Eyes.

Young was also in an episode of Law & Order, where he played a paroled sex offender. He also appeared in another Law & Order franchise, SVU, as a conduit to safe crackers.

He dropped out of school at 15 to join the Marines and served from 1957 to 1959. Young then trained at the Actors Studio under Lee Strasberg. He was also a painter with his work appearing in New Jersey and Florida galleries.

Youngwas married to his wife, Gloria, from 1961 until her death in 1974. They have one child, daughter Anne Morea.