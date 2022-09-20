Roger Federer reveals plans for final match of career in Laver Cup

Roger Federer announced his retirement from tennis last week after an absolutely historic career. The Laver Cup, which begins this week, will actually be his final time on the tour.

Per Simon Harig, Federer is set to play in doubles on Friday in his last match. Singles won’t be in the cards:

Roger Federer told the Swiss Press, that his goal is to play Doubles on Friday on an «acceptable level». He won't play Singles. Friday will be his final match as a professional. #Federer #LaverCup https://t.co/tqCfmLZDFR — Simon Häring (@_shaering) September 20, 2022

Team Europe for the Laver Cup is stacked, too. Joining Roger Federer are Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Casper Ruud, Andy Murray, and Stefanos Tsitsipas. It’s unknown at this point who will be Roger’s doubles partner.

This is truly the end of an era. Federer, Novak, and Rafa have dominated this last decade as the Big 3. It’s only a matter of time until the other two hang them up in the near future, too. Djokovic can barely play in any Majors these days anyway because of the COVID-19 vaccine mandates in most places.

Roger Federer finishes his breathtaking career with 20 Grand Slam titles and 103 total titles. That’s second in the Open Era. When it comes to earnings, he’s made $103 million from the sport alone, never mind all the endorsements. He’s easily one of the greatest to ever do it and that one-handed backhand is pure beauty.

The last couple of years has been tough for Federer, dealing with numerous knee injuries. It’s a shame he’s not able to play singles again and give the fans one last glimpse into what they’re going to miss, but at least the Swiss will play on Friday in doubles.

That’s a match you won’t want to miss.