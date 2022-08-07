The Boys (plus presumably Dalton Castle) sign with Ring of Honor

The first Saturday of August has been a very good day indeed for fans of Ring of Honor.

Not only did fans get to see Claudio Castagnoli, the current ROH World Champion, wrestle an absolute gem of a main event at Battle of the Belts III versus the brightest star in all of DDT Pro Wrestling, Konosuke Takeshita, but they were also treated to the incredible news that Brent and Brandon Tate, collectively known as The Boys, have officially signed a contract with Tony Khan to join the right proper AEW/Ring of Honor family.

You know what that means, AEW fans; all three members of the ROH Six Man Championship-winning team of Dalton Castle and The Boys are officially under contract with Tony Khan’s company, as one would have to assume that the former ROH World Champion is likely also under contract alongside the brothers Tate.

All things considered, that is very good news indeed.

Though Castle and The Boys weren’t ultimately together when ROH briefly came back post-pandemic but pre-shutdown, the act was always best as a tongue-in-cheek trio who could operate both in serious and comedy matches alike while providing fans with just enough of a glimpse of madness to eagerly await what Dalton and Co. could cook up next. Would he pull off something with his good IRL friend David Arquette? Or introduce a collection of baby chicks who have followed “The Peacock” to each of his matches in 2022? Or would Castle simply prove too busy for any of that nonsense and instead turn his attention to outside of the ring endeavors like holding comedy nights or pursuing a secondary career as a Twitch painter? Either way, it’s never a dull moment when Castle is in the ring, or under contract with a professional wrestling company.