Dalton Castle and The Boys win the Ring of Honor Six Man Titles

If there’s one thing fans of AEW have been openly pining for since the promotion came into existence back in 2019, it’s a trios title. The company, much like Ring of Honor and NJPW, keeps track of trios match records and books the matches all of the time, but in Tony Khan’s promotion, trios either have to pursue the tag team titles or singles belts as there isn’t a trios belt in the promotion… until now.

That’s right, after being curiously left off of the Supercard of Honor card, the trios titles were contested at Death Before Dishonor, with The Righteous going to the mat against Dalton Castle and The Boys to see who gets to leave Massachusetts a champion.

For long-time fans of Ring of Honor, this match was a pretty big deal.

One of the most popular performers in the Sinclair era of ROH who actually held the title when Kenny Omega and Cody Rhodes were duking it out in the mid-card, Castle brought out his boys, threw them at his opponents like an unlimited slingshot of mini-human bombs, and ultimately overcame what at times felt like a 3-on-1 match to start off his second ROH World Six Man Tag Team Championship reign alongside his Peacock Chicks Brandon and Brent to bring the belts back to the red and black promotion and away from Impact/NJPW/CYN, where The Righteous currently work.

Now Tony Khan, just give Castle a full-time contract, as he’s one of the best performers in the wrestling world today, and let the trio contest the belts in AEW.