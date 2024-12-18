Roku is set to deliver more live sports in 2025, solidifying its presence in the streaming market. The Roku Channel has officially secured exclusive U.S. streaming rights for X Games Aspen in January and an additional major X Games event coming this summer. These competitions will stream through Roku’s dedicated sports platform, Roku Sports Channel, offering free access to action sports enthusiasts nationwide.

The new partnership bolsters Roku’s rapidly growing sports lineup, which already includes Formula E, NBA G League games, and MLB Sunday Lead Off coverage. In addition to live competitions, Roku has launched X Games TV, a FAST (free ad-supported streaming television) channel. Fans can expect curated content, including highlights, interviews, and archived material, through the newly developed X Games Zone. The zone will provide a centralized hub for all things X Games as the events draw near.

Roku’s Head of Sports, Joe Franzetta, expressed excitement over the partnership, emphasizing the alignment between X Games’ youth-driven lifestyle brand and Roku’s expanding audience. “More than half of our monthly FAST viewers are between 18 and 49 years old. X Games sits at the intersection of sports and youth culture,” Franzetta explained. “We aim to bring these competitions — and the athletes — to millions of viewers for free.”

X Games Aspen and Beyond

X Games Aspen will kick off from January 23 through January 25, 2025, in Aspen, Colorado. The event promises high-energy ski and snowboard competitions featuring elite action sports athletes from around the world. Following this winter showcase, an additional X Games competition will take place in summer 2025, with details to be revealed in the coming months.

Jeremy Bloom, CEO of X Games, highlighted how the partnership elevates the event’s reach. “Roku shares our vision for providing the best experience for fans and athletes alike. Together, we will showcase the creativity, talent, and passion that define the X Games,” Bloom said.

The Roku Channel, launched in 2017, has grown into one of the leading free streaming platforms in the U.S., offering over 80,000 on-demand titles and more than 500 linear channels. Available across Roku devices, web browsers, and other smart TV platforms, the channel ensures fans can access premium events like X Games without subscription costs or hidden fees.

For more updates on X Games Aspen and the upcoming summer event, fans can visit XGames.com.