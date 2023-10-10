After Disney+ scrapped a fully-filmed Spiderwick Chronicles series, Roku has landed the series.

Deadline is reporting that Roku snagged the Spiderwick Chronicles series. They will release the eight-episode series in early 2024.

“It is an honor to bring The Spiderwick Chronicles, a spectacular adventure-filled story led by the incredible Christian Slater and Joy Bryant, exclusively to The Roku Channel,” said Roku Media's Brian Tannenbaum, Head of Originals. “We cannot wait to introduce this exquisitely crafted series, imagined by a world-class creative team, to millions of streamers.”

Disney+ opted to not go forward with the Spiderwick Chronicles series as a part of its cost-cutting initiative — something that Roku is no stranger to. Deadline's report adds that the series was “deemed darker than the typical Disney+ fare,” perhaps adding another reason for its fate.

“We are elated that The Spiderwick Chronicles has found a new home and want to thank The Roku Channel for their passionate partnership,” Nicole Clemens, President of the Roku Channel, said. “Our showrunner Aron Eli Coleite has crafted a beautiful series full of all the enchantment that made the books so beloved, and we can’t wait for audiences to meet these wonderful characters.”

The Spiderwick Chronicles is a book series written by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black. Prior to Roku's series, the books had been adapted in live-action form. In 2008, the film adaptation was released and starred Freddie Highmore, Mary-Louise Parker, and Nick Nolte and grossed $164 million at the box office. It was a co-production between Nickelodeon Movies and Paramount Pictures.