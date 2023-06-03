Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum’s future with AS Roma is in doubt after the Europa League final defeat against Sevilla. The former Liverpool man started in the ultimate game for the Italian giants but had a disappointing performance.

According to the reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Netherlands international could enter his final days with AS Roma. The Giallorossi are unwilling to pay the hefty salary to Wijnaldum after his disappointing 2022/23 campaign.

The 32-year-old was signed on loan from Paris Saint Germain (PSG) but only made 22 appearances across all competitions for AS Roma. However, his start to life in Italy couldn’t be any worse as he suffered from a fractured tibia in training shortly after making his Serie A debut. Due to his injuries, Wijnaldum also missed the World Cup in Qatar.

The former Liverpool man returned to first-team action in February. However, the Roma fans, especially after the Europa League final loss, have started questioning his commitment to the club. Some fans suggested that Wijnaldum was the only player in the AS Roma camp not to have his arms wrapped around other team members' shoulders.

The reports suggest that AS Roma have the option of getting Wijnaldum permanently with a fee of €8m in the summer. However, it could turn out to be an expensive move considering he already has a wage packet of €7m plus €3m in bonuses. It is also reported that the Dutch midfielder might have to reduce his salary if he wants to stay with the Italian giants beyond this season.