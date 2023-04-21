Julio just revived his love for trading cards, which had been on hiatus since 1999. Using his degree in Journalism and an unbridled passion to learn how the card industry works, he churns out the latest news and opinion pieces about the hobby. He also possesses a treasure trove of knowledge on all things comics.

Getting a rookie One of One straight from the pack is already a big win, especially if it features a Logoman patch or a huge name like Luka Doncic. The feeling of owning a card that’s unlike any other is truly exhilarating and holds a lot of promise when it hits the market. But this one particular rookie One of One from Jake LaRavia, a rookie from the Memphis Grizzlies this year, stands out from the crowd, thanks to a very unique inscription on its surface.

LaRavia not only signed his Panini Contenders Rookie Ticket auto, the Grizzlies’ rookie also inscribed the phrase eBay 1/1? on it, as can be seen in a post by Packman Cards on Instagram. The card itself was most likely pulled from a 2022-23 Panini Contenders hobby box, which costs around $375 on the market, features the latest rookie class this season, including the likes of Paolo Banchero, Benedict Mathurin, Chet Holmgren, and Jalen Williams.

For his part, Packman mentioned that autograph inscriptions, much like what LaRavia wrote on his NBA card, makes the hobby more exciting and rewarding. LaRavia’s witty inscription on the NBA card reflects the sentiments of a hobby that when a hot card, usually a One of One, is pulled, it can be an instant sell on eBay. Since the boom of the hobby a few years ago, NBA cards have been a hot commodity on the e-commerce website, increasing the value of these collectibles in the process.

But while the Grizzlies’ rookie certainly made his NBA rookie card a unique piece of memorabilia to own, the real prize here is pulling the One of One Rookie Ticket auto of Banchero, the best name of his class in the hobby this season. Even if that’s the case, this Jake LaRavia rookie auto is definitely one for keeps, especially for fans of the Memphis Grizzlies.