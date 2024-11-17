Rory McIlroy won the DP World Championship on Sunday in Dubai, marking his sixth career Race to Dubai win, making the Northern Irishman Europe's best player once again. This year was different, though, as drama seemed to follow the 35-year-old on and off the course, which is why he was so emotional in his post-match interview.

“It means a lot,” McIlroy started before choking up when asked what the win meant to him. “I've been through a lot this year. Professionally and personally. It feels like a fitting end to 2024. Look, I've persevered this year a lot. Had close calls. Wasn't able to get it done. … thankfully I hung on on a tough day [today] and got the job done.”

The close call on Sunday was McIlroy losing a three-stroke lead on the final day of the tournament before finally besting Rasmus Hojgaard by two strokes. The win ended a tough year on the course for the golfer. He won just four times this season with two PGA Tour wins, one Truist Championship victory, and one at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with partner Shane Lowry.

In majors, McIlroy finished T-22 at The Masters, T-12 at the PGA Championship, choked up a two-stroke lead at The U.S. Open, and failed to make the cut at The Open Championship.

While all this was stressful for sure, McIlroy's life off the course was even more turbulent.

Rory McIlroy had a year to forget in 2024

Rory McIlroy was in the public eye for reasons other than golf in 2024. In a golf-related issue, the PGA and LIV Golf agreed on a merger this season. This was an issue for McIlroy because while many of his counterparts were taking eight or nine0figure checks to go play for the Saudi-funded tour, the Northern Irishman stayed loyal only for the PGA to cave and go for a merger.

Completely away from golf, McIlroy had a tough year personally as he filed for divorce from his wife of seven years in May. However, he rescinded his request for the separation just about a month later. There has been plenty of unfounded speculation about what happened between the two, but neither have given a full account publically of what happened to initiate and then end the divorce petition.