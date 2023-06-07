The PGA Tour shockingly announced it has agreed to merge with LIV Golf and the DP World Tour on Tuesday, and Rory McIlroy, who has been very vocal against LIV Golf, said that the feelings still remain after the merger.

“But it's not LIV, I think that's the thing,” Rory McIlroy said, via Sky Sports News. “I still hate LIV, like I hate LIV. I hope it goes away, and I would fully expect that it does. And I think that's where the distinction here is, this is the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour, and the PIF. Very different from LIV. All I've tried tried to do is protect what the PGA Tour is and what the PGA Tour stands for, and I think it will continue to do that.”

"I still hate LIV, I hope it goes away" Rory McIlroy says the merger between PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf 'is not LIV'… pic.twitter.com/9y0b4FOgT5 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 7, 2023

McIlroy also spoke about potential changes, including the introduction of team golf. He said that despite that, it will not look like it did in LIV Golf.

“Going forward, I hope that… there may be a team element, and you're going to see, maybe me, maybe whoever else play in some sort of team golf,” McIlroy said, via Sky Sports News. “But I don't think it'll look anything like LIV has looked, and I think that's a good thing.”

There were many players who were shocked and frustrated by the merger. McIlroy seems to be more content with the merger, and believes that this means the end of LIV Golf. It will be interesting to see the changes that happen as a result of the merger.