Rory McIlroy’s interaction with Tom Holland at the BMW PGA Championship has sparked a flurry of online chatter. During a pro-am event before the tournament at Wentworth Club, Holland, best known for his role as Spider-Man, approached McIlroy on the driving range. The actor, 28, introduced himself with a casual, “Hello mate, sorry I'm Tom,” Thesun reports.

McIlroy, seemingly focused on his golf game, responded politely but without any visible recognition of Holland's celebrity status. “Hello Tom, how you doing?” the golfer replied, before turning his attention back to his equipment. The exchange quickly went viral as fans speculated that McIlroy had no clue who Holland was.

Social media users had a field day with the moment, with comments highlighting McIlroy's apparent obliviousness. One post noted, “Rory definitely didn’t clock who it was,” while another added, “Rory obviously doesn’t have a clue who he is!”

Despite the mix-up, McIlroy’s focus on the game was evident. The golfer, who is currently tied for third place at 5-under par after the first round of the BMW PGA Championship, has been making headlines for more than just his interactions with celebrities. His 8-iron head flew off during Thursday’s round, adding to the event’s memorable moments.

A Spider-Man Fan’s Delight

While McIlroy may not have recognized Holland, it was a different story for Tommy Fleetwood’s young son. Dressed as Spider-Man, Fleetwood’s son made the rounds of the tournament even more adorable. The interaction between the young fan and Holland was one of the week's highlights, showcasing the charm and joy of such unexpected meetings.

Tommy Fleetwood, 33, couldn’t resist adding a light-hearted jab during the encounter. He joked that Holland is “kind of our third favorite” Spider-Man, referencing previous actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. This playful comment added to the festive atmosphere of the event and contrasted sharply with McIlroy’s seemingly oblivious demeanor.

Overall, the BMW PGA Championship has been a hotbed of memorable moments, from McIlroy’s equipment mishap to his amusing encounter with Holland. The event continues to draw attention, not just for the golf, but also for the unexpected celebrity interactions that keep fans talking.