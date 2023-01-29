The American Nightmare is back! After a long period of rehabbing his torn pectoral muscle, Cody Rhodes made his triumphant return at the Royal Rumble. Rhodes was the last entrant of the Rumble, eliminating Gunther to win the annual battle royale. After the win, Rhodes was asked about a potential match against the Undisputed WWE champion Roman Reigns.

“I’ve been very careful about even saying Roman’s name, because it’s one of those things that I knew… the first night I was back on RAW after WrestleMania I was pointing to my waist. I talked about it in the interview, the real story of wanting to win the WWE Championship, the one title that has eluded the family, and I’m sure he heard that and I’ve watched everything that Roman’s done, I have nothing but respect.”

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns has been in the works for quite some time now. In fact, Rhodes was most likely on his way to a title match had he not injured his shoulder at Hell in a Cell. Now, Rhodes is guaranteed a main event match at WrestleMania due to winning the Royal Rumble. Whether that will be against Reigns, though, is the bigger question.

The final moments of the Royal Rumble might serve as a bit of a roadblock, at least in terms of writing. Sami Zayn’s betrayal of The Bloodline has him incredibly hot with the fans right now. Everyone wants Sami to finally capture that elusive title as the payoff for this beautiful storyline. Anything less than a title win over The Tribal Chief will surely enrage fans.

Reigns has been the WWE champion for an absurdly long period of time now. Fans want WWE to take the belts off of him, and Reigns might want that as well. Who better to take the crown than Cody Rhodes?