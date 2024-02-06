Bobby Witt couldn't be more excited to be spending the next 11 years with the Royals.

The Kansas City Royals made a major investment in their future when they signed Bobby Witt Jr to a historic contract extension. With Witt now locked in as the face of the franchise for the foreseeable future, the star shortstop is excited to craft his legacy with the Royals.

Kansas City signed Witt to an 11-year, $288.7 million extension. It is the largest contract in team history and keeps the shortstop with the Royals through his age-34 season. Witt understands the responsibilities that comes with signing such a deal. Once he soaks it all in, Witt is ready to take them on head first, via Bally Sports Kansas City.

“It's unbelievable, it's truly just an honor,” Witt said. “I've had tears of joy three or four times. All of my sisters weddings, when I got drafted and now today. It's pretty special, this feeling is amazing.”

The Royals selected Witt with the second overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft. By 2022, the shortstop made his debut in Kansas City, hitting .254 with 20 home runs, 80 RBI and 30 stolen bases. Witt then outdid himself in year two, hitting .276 with 30 home runs, 96 RBI and 49 stolen bases. He also led the league in triples with 11.

Kansas City has had a surprisingly active offseason, adding players such as Michael Wacha, Seth Lugo and Hunter Renfroe. They look like a team trying to make a push in the AL Central. With Witt leading the charge, Kansas City must like their chance.

But whether their playoff run comes in 2024 or beyond, the Royals are counting on Bobby Witt. Giving him the largest contract in team history, Witt will be the focal point in Kansas City for the present and future.