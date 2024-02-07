Bobby Witt Jr. secured the bag.

The Kansas City Royals have recently secured themselves the services of one of the brightest young stars in the big leagues for a long time, with the franchise signing shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. to an 11-year extension deal worth $288.77 million. The breakdown details of Witt's new contract are also now known, via MLB insider Jon Heyman.

Witt will earn just $2 million and $7 million in 2024 and 2025, respectively. Then his pay will take a jump in 2026 when he will be pocketing $13 million. In 2027, that will be at $19 million. During the 2028 season, the second-generation star will make $30 million then an additional $35 million will come his way in 2029 and 2030.

The Royals infielder will have player options to decide on for the 2031, 2032, 2033, and 2034 seasons, each worth $35 million. Meanwhile, the Royals have club options worth $33 million in 2035 and $28 million in 2036 and 2037. Also, the contract comes with a full no-trade clause.

It did not take Witt long to impress the Royals and believe in him as a future franchise cornerstone. Drafted by Kansas City as the second overall pick at the 2019 MLB Draft, Witt has slashed 265/.307/.463 in his first two years in the big leagues. Over that time, he also hit 50 home runs and stole 79 bases. His combination of power and speed on the base paths make Witt a dangerous and promising weapon for the Royals, who are hoping that he will continue to improve. Some can argue that the extension contract the 23-year-old Witt got from the Royals is already a bargain at this point, considering his immense potential and age.