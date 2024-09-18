The MLB history books have been forced to start a new page in a new category after Bobby Witt Jr. swiped another bag against the Detroit Tigers. Witt Jr. became the first-ever shortstop with multiple 30 home runs and 30 steals in a season from a shortstop. Thankfully for the injury-riddled Kansas City Royals, the milestone came in front of the home fans on another memorable night at Kauffman Stadium.

Detroit's Casey Mize walked Witt Jr. in the first inning to provide the opportunity. The Mize just could not hold Witt Jr. close enough to first base for catcher Dillon Dingler to have a chance at the out. A buzzed anticipation from the crowd could not be denied. The wayward, rushed throw to second wound up in center field and Witt Jr. actually thought about taking third base before returning to the top of the diamond.

Witt Jr.'s achievement of becoming the first everyday shortstop to record a 30-30 season is a milestone that will be remembered for years to come. His blend of power, speed, and skill defines the new generation of players and will go a long way to attracting new fans to the ballpark. Francisco Lindor is also closing in on a 30-30 season, signaling a shift in how the game is played.

The Royals are seemingly ahead of the curve on talent acquisition because Witt Jr.'s whole week has been a highlight. The 24-year-old has an All-Star-level .332/.384/.600 stat line following a grand slam (HR number 32) and eclipsing the 200-hit threshold. He now has the ninth 200-hit season in Kansas City's illustrious history.

Kansas City's shortstop is only the eighth player ever to record back-to-back 30-30 seasons, joining Ryan Braun (2011-12), Alfonso Soriano (‘05-06 and ‘02-03), Vladimir Guerrero Sr. (‘01-02), Barry Bonds (1995-97), Ron Gant (‘90-91), Bobby Bonds (‘77-78) and Willie Mays (‘56-57) per MLB's website.

The Royals MLB playoffs hopes might rest on his shoulders but most of the Kansas City metro area is fine with that at this point of the team's development. Getting to watch history from the young star without worries Witt Jr. will leave town soon is too nice of an experience.

Bobby Witt Jr. worth ton of gold for Royals

The son of longtime big league pitcher Bobby Witt has reached immortality within three years of being promoted to The Show. He had 361 total bases going into the game versus the Tigers and needed four more to tie for seventh in the American League per StatsCentre. That's a good bit of bang for the buck for the small-market Royals.

The Royals' 2019 first-round pick (second overall) signed an 11-year deal this offseason worth $288,777,777. Kansas City's most financially rewarding deal in franchise history included a $7,777,777 signing bonus. Surely the Royals will sell plenty of Witt Jr.'s number 7 jersey at the team store before the ninth inning. What better game to score a piece of history?

Witt Jr. is an MVP-caliber star in the making and this historic season is just a continuation of the domination at the beginning of what promises to be an illustrious career. As the Royals continue to rebuild and look toward the future, Witt’s presence provides a beacon of hope and excitement for fans.

The Royals (82-69) are in the middle of the AL Wild Card race, two games ahead of the Minnesota Twins and four up on the Tigers. It is hard to imagine Kansas City will not get at least one home postseason game with Witt Jr.'s pace of production this late in the season.