It is game three of the interleague series between the Kansas City Royals and Arizona Diamondbacks. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series has our with a Royals-Diamondbacks prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Game three will decide who wins the three-game interleague series. In the first game of the series, Arizona won the game 5-4. In game two, Arizona lost 5-4 while leaving guys in running scoring position in the ninth inning. The Royals tied a season-high with 14 hits in the contest, and Brady Singer pitched well in the game. They were up 5-2, but the Diamondbacks came back to make it a one-run game. With runners on second and third, Scott Barlow got Christian Walker to ground out to end the game.

Here are the Royals-Diamondbacks MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Royals-Diamondbacks Odds

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (+110)

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (-132)

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How To Watch Royals vs. Diamondbacks

TV: BSKC/BSAZ

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 3:40 PM ET/ 12:40 PM PT

Why The Royals Could Cover The Spread

The Royals came away with a big win last night, getting their 6th of the year. Bobby Witt Jr. went two for five and scored a run. Salvador Perez, Edward Olivares, Michael Massey, Kyle Isbel, and Nicky Lopez also have multi-hit games in the win. The team went three for eight with runners in scoring position and only left three runners in scoring position on base. Brady Singer pitched well, and the pitching staff caused the Diamondbacks to leave nine men on base in the game.

The Royals have struggled at the dish so far this year, hitting just .222, which is 28th in the majors. Vinnie Pasquantino has been on an absolute tear though, recording a hit in six of the last eight games. He’s currently leading KC in batting at a solid .270 clip. Salvador Perez currently has nine RBIs on the year and has scored or driven in a run in three of his last four games. Leading the team in RBIs is MJ Melendez, who in his last four games has a home run, a triple, and three RBIs. He did miss the game Tuesday and is considered day-to-day.

The pitching staff has not been amazing either. The team ERA is 5.40, 28th in MLB. The starters have only recorded five quality starts so far this year, which is 25th in the bigs. Ryan Yarbrough is going to be on the hill to start today. It will be his eighth appearance of the season, but his first start of the year. It will be interesting to see if he is used as an opener or a legitimate starter. In his last outing, he did go four innings in relief, giving up two runs in that outing. He has been hit and miss in appearances this year, with three appearances of no one scoring on him, but also four with teams scoring two or more runs.

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

The Diamondback now sits a half-game back of the Dodgers for the first play in the NL West. They are hitting well this year, batting .261, which is 6th in all of baseball. When they get on base, pitchers beware. They are tied for fourth in the majors with 24 stolen bases on the year. This all has translated to runs pretty well. They have scored 119 runs this year, which is ninth in the majors.

One of the major leaders on this team has been Corbin Carroll. He has scored 17 times this year, which is the most on the team. Carroll is hitting .303, with four home runs, eight doubles, and a triple on the year. He has also stolen ten bases, getting himself into scoring position regularly. Driving him in has been Christian Walker. Walker leads the team with 15 RBIs on the year, but while he is driving in runs, his OBP is just .259, and he has struck out 18 times this year.

On the hill for the Diamondbacks is Zac Gallen. He is 3-1 on the year with a 2.59 ERA and has been amazing in his last three starts. In the last three starts, he has struck out 29 batters, giving up just seven hits, walked one, and given up zero runs in 20.2 innings of work. If he keeps up this pace, the Royals will not be able to score enough to win this one.

Final Royals-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

The Royals had a good game on offense to get the win, but the Diamondbacks has a very down night. They struggled with runners on base, and it was one of their worst nights of the season in that regard. Today, the Royals will not be able to score enough, even if the Diamondbacks are off again. Gallen is looking like a Cy Young candidate, and the Diamondbacks win big.

Final Royals-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks -1.5 (-132)