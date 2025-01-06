The Kansas City Royals shocked most of the MLB world by making it to the playoffs in 2024 — with Bobby Witt Jr. putting together an MVP-caliber season. They simply ran into the buzzsaw that is the New York Yankees in the ALDS. But the good news is that the Royals have now built for themselves a solid foundation for contention in the coming years, and they are looking now to round out the roster with more positive contributors to build off of their solid 2024 campaign.

To that end, the Royals are looking to give a former top prospect a chance to get his career back on track. As per the Royals, via FOX Sports on X (formerly Twitter), they have decided to pick up utility man Cavan Biggio on a minor-league deal after a rough 2024 season that saw him struggle with three different teams in the Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays, and Atlanta Braves.

There is reason to believe that Biggio's 2024 season was the outlier. His power production fell off a cliff last season, posting a career-worst slugging percentage. However, it is a bit concerning that the 29-year-old's strikeout rate continued to climb, and it's a bit telling that the Dodgers, a team that has succeeded in reviving the careers of many reclamation projects, couldn't make room anymore for him.

Nevertheless, Biggio isn't expected to play a big role with the Royals anyway. He will be competing for a spot on the Opening Day roster, and he could perhaps have a few productive years left in his big-league career. But the Royals could have an opening on the bench for him, and Biggio needs to seize this opportunity, as failing to do so could mean the end of his life in the MLB.

Can the Royals revive Cavan Biggio's career?

Cavan Biggio, the son of Hall of Famer Craig Biggio, was supposed to be a part of the core of the next great Toronto Blue Jays team. And Biggio's rookie season made it seem as though this would be the case, as he hit 16 home runs and drove in 48 runs in 430 plate appearances, racking up 2.6 WAR back in 2019.

But Biggio has only fallen off from there. His production at the plate has not been consistent, and when it looked like he was turning it around for the Blue Jays in 2023, he dropped off precipitously in 2024. The Royals will have their work cut out for them in their bid to revive the former top prospect's career.