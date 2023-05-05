Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Kansas City Royals have not had much to be excited about during the 2-23 MLB season. They have gotten off to an 8-24 record, the second-worst in the majors only behind the Oakland Athletics. However, the Royals will be singing longtime outfielder Lorenzo Cain to a one-day contract so that he can retire as a member of the franchise, per Anne Rogers of MLB.com.

‘Lorenzo Cain will sign a one-day contract to retire with the #Royals tomorrow. The on-field ceremony will start at 5:45 p.m., and Ned Yost, Alex Gordo,n and Rusty Kuntz will all be there to celebrate Cain. First pitch at 6:10 p.m.’

The Royals will do so during Saturday’s game against the Athletics, and all of Ned Yost, Alex Gordon, and Rusty Kuntz will be there to partake in the festivities.

Lorenzo Cain spent five seasons in the majors with the Royals and was a member of that 2015 World Series-winning team. Cain was also named the ALCS in 2014 as the Royals went to the World Series before losing to the San Francisco Giants.

In 2018, Cain reunited with the Milwaukee Brewers, the organization that drafted him in 2004. Cain’s career totals include a .283 batting average with 87 home runs and 454 RBI. He also has a Gold Glove and two All-Star appearances, but Royals fans will never forget him for his performance in the 2014 playoffs and the 2015 postseason en route to a Worl Series victory.

The Brewers parted ways with Cain last summer, and now he has decided to hang up his cleats for good.