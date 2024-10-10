One of the Milwaukee Brewers' biggest strengths during the regular season was their elite bullpen led by closer Devin Williams. However, during the Brewers heartbreaking loss in Game 3 of the Wild Card round against the New York Mets, it was Williams who gave up the go-ahead home run in the ninth inning to Pete Alonso.

Brewers general manager Matt Arnold addressed that moment, along with Williams' status as he approaches the final year of his contract per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com.

Arnold clarified that Williams had been “unbelievable” in the second half of the season and that he should not be defined by one pitch in Game 3.

When discussing Williams' contract situation, Arnold was very honest about his future with the organization.

“We have to stay open-minded,” Arnold said. “We're the smallest market in the league, so that's something that's required in this.”

Despite Williams' poor pitching in Game 3 that ended up costing the Brewers their season, it is clear that the front office still thinks very highly of him. Last offseason, the Brewers signed Williams to a one-year, $7 million extension with a $10.5 million club option that will almost certainly be exercised.

If the Brewers do not believe that they will be able to re-sign William after the 2025 season, then they have to begin having some difficult conversations about whether or not they should try and trade him.

Should the Milwaukee Brewers trade Devin Williams?

Devin Williams has proven that he is one of the absolute best relievers in baseball. In 2024, after missing the first half of the season with a back injury, Williams recorded 14 saves in 22 appearances with a 1.25 ERA and 15/8 SO/9. This was Williams' third-straight season with a sub-2.00 ERA.

Williams is known for his elite “Airbender” changeup, one of the best individual pitches in the sport.

While it is clear that Williams has been one of the best players for the Brewers these past few years and one of the biggest reasons why they made the postseason in 2024, they absolutely must trade him if they do not plan on re-signing him. The priority should be to try and agree to a long-term extension, but Williams has too much value for the Brewers to let him go for nothing and sign with another team when he hits free agency.

If the Brewers do end up exploring potential trades for Williams, expect him to instantly become the most sought-after closer on the market.