The Kansas City Royals might be one of the worst teams in the Majors, but catcher Salvador Perez continues to perform at a high level, which has resulted in him earning his eighth All-Star Game appearance. Following the announcement, Perez reacted to his name being called for the festivities in Seattle.

Via MLB.com:

“That was a nice moment,” Perez said. “… It means a lot. First, we play for the team. It’s about winning and losing. But I think everybody has a personal goal, and that’s one of them — make it to the All-Star Game. Have a chance to be in the same group as a lot of stars. It means a lot. Especially for the family, you make a lot of family happy and proud of you. That’s a big thing, too.

“I think every All-Star Game means a lot,” Salvador Perez continued. “It means something to me, it’s important to me. … You try to have fun. Try to enjoy the moment. Because it’s super quick. So try to see all the players, ask about their families and try to [make] some new friends.”

Perez isn't putting up eye-popping numbers, but the 33-year-old is the clear leader of this young Royals team and one of their more productive players. He's hitting .253 with 15 home runs and 40 RBIs while playing phenomenal defense behind the dish as per usual. He's the only Kansas City player who will be heading to the ASG in 23′.

The veteran won't start in Seattle but should get some innings alongside Baltimore Orioles stud Adley Rutschman, who is the other AL backup behind Jonah Heim of the Texas Rangers.