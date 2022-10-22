Victor Wembanyama has been dominating headlines recently due to his dominating play on the court. He is the frontrunner for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft and he’s received praise from numerous NBA stars. Most recently, his fellow countryman Rudy Gobert had glowing praise for the young prospect.

Speaking to reporters, Gobert called Wembanyama “something the world has never seen. . .He’s taller than me, longer than me. He can space the floor, he can pass, also wants to play defense.”

Victor Wembanyama was recently named to the French national team ahead of the upcoming 2023 FIBA World Cup qualifiers in November.

Victor Wembanyama was recently named to the French national team ahead of the upcoming 2023 FIBA World Cup qualifiers in November. Rudy Gobert and France’s other NBA players are unable to participate due to the ongoing NBA season. But France should get to see Wembanyama and Gobert playing together during the 2023 World Cup set to begin in August 2023.

Last month, Wembanyama met with Gobert during a pair of showcase games between Wembanyama’s pro team Metropolitans 92 and the G League Ignite. After one of the games, Gobert and Wembanyama posed for photographs that elicited a hilarious reaction from Gobert.

Wembanyama has drawn high praise from scouts and analysts due to his unbelievable skill-set. He has the size of a big man but moves like a guard. He’s versatile offensively and he has the tools be an elite defensive player. Several NBA teams have not been shy about manipulating their rosters to gain better odds of landing the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft. NBA commissioner Adam Silver recently issued a stern warning to teams looking to to tank.