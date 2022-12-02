Published December 2, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

There is a chance that Joel Embiid, who previously became a French citizen, could join Rudy Gobert and Victor Wembanyama on the France national team at some point down the road. Gobert recently discussed the possibility of Embiid playing for France, per The Athletic.

“They can’t,” Gobert said in reference to opponents being able to stop a trio of Gobert, Embiid, and Wembanyama. “But the international game is not about getting the best players on paper. If Joel’s heart is with us and he wants to do it for the right reasons, it would be an amazing opportunity for our team.”

Rudy Gobert has emerged as one of the best French players in the league. But he admitted that playing for France would present a different style for Joel Embiid.

“I want him to do it for the right reasons,” Gobert said. “As long as he understands that the French national team is different than the NBA. We have rules, we have things that we do. Sometimes we all have lunch and dinner together — it’s not everybody doing their own thing. These are two different teams.”

Team France would be almost unstoppable in the paint if Embiid was to join. And Wembanyama, Embiid, and Gobert all feature impactful and differing styles of play. Rudy Gobert is known as one of the best rim protectors in the NBA. He offers quality offensive value, but his primary assets are shot-blocking and rebounding.

Meanwhile, people have referred to Victor Wembanyama as the next Giannis Antetokounmpo. As for Joel Embiid, he is a terrific offensive force who provides defensive prowess.

It will be interesting to see if these three stars end up playing alongside one another.