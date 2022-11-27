Published November 27, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

David Beckham and Inter Miami are in hot pursuit of PSG and Argentina superstar Lionel Messi, hoping to lure him to the MLS in June of 2023. The club is reportedly strengthening its bid for the 35-year-old by bringing aboard one of his longtime Barcelona teammates, and a former World Cup winner in legendary Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets. According to Bleacher Report, via soccer reporter Juan Castano.

Sergio Busquets will sign for Inter Miami next season, reports @juanmacastanopic.twitter.com/jVNTR668Dr — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 27, 2022

Castano indicates that Busquests has a deal in place to join Inter Miami once his current contract at Barcelona expires after the 2022-23 season. With the Spanish international reportedly set to make the move to the MLS, it’s clear that Inter Miami is trying to position itself to secure the services of Messi when he potentially leaves PSG at the end of his deal.

Of course, Busquests and Messi were longtime teammates at Barcelona, where they won multiple titles both domestically and in the Champions League. The idea of having such a familiar his face on the squad if he does agree to an MLS move will surely be a bonus for Messi.

Inter Miami is reported to be “close” to securing a deal for Messi, and with reports that Busquets is planning to continue his legendary career in South Beach, there’s reason for excitement among supporters. Two of the sport’s biggest names could potentially be added to Inter Miami’s ranks by the summer, in what would be a massive coup for the MLS and David Beckham’s club.

Sergio Busquets will surely be paid a massive salary in order to play for Inter Miami, who are rumored to be willing to make Lionel Messi the highest-paid player in MLS history.