Published November 27, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

While Lionel Messi is carrying Argentina through the 2022 FIFA World Cup, it appears his agent Jorge Mendes could be hard at work lining up a mega-deal for the superstar forward. A bombshell exclusive report from Times Sport indicates that Messi is ‘close’ to joining David Beckham at Inter Miami in a move that would make him the highest-paid player in MLS history.

According to the report, Inter Miami is confident that Messi will sign for the club at the end of the European season. While the Argentine is currently occupied with international duties in Qatar at the World Cup, his future for domestic club PSG is unclear.

The 35-year-old has long been linked with a move to the MLS, and Inter Miami would be an ideal landing spot for the superstar. And becoming the highest-paid player in league history will surely add to the intrigue over a potential move to the United States for Lionel Messi.

As it stands, the MLS’ highest-paid player is Toronto FC’s Lorenzo Insigne, who reportedly pockets $14 million per season. That’s almost twice as much as Xerdan Shaqiri, who comes in second on the list with $7.35M in base salary. Messi’s deal would surely trump both of those, and it doesn’t figure to be remotely close. The highest earner on Inter Miami is Gonzalo Higuain, Messi’s former Argentine teammate, who pockets $5.1M in base salary.

Of course, links between Messi and the MLS, more specifically Inter Miami, have existed for years and nothing has materialized of yet. But at 35, it stands to reason that Messi could be ready to take his career to the United States, having already declared that this would be his final run at the World Cup.