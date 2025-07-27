The Los Angeles Dodgers pulled out of a skid after losing 10 of 12 games, including six straight to the Brewers. Los Angeles has now won three of its last four matchups. And the injury-plagued team will bolster its beat up bullpen with the return of a veteran reliever.

Blake Treinen completed his rehab assignment and is set to rejoin the Dodgers by Monday, according to team reporter Bill Plunkett. While Treinen isn’t expected to slot in as LA’s every day closer, he’ll be “Use[d] in highest-leverage situations,” per Plunkett.

Treinen's been sidelined since mid April after experiencing forearm tightness following an appearance against the Cubs. He was initially placed on the 15-day Injured List as the Dodgers assessed the ailment. Ultimately the team decided rest, not surgery, was the best course of action and Treinen was transferred to the 60-day IL. He’s been sidelined for 88 games with the strain.

Blake Treinen set to rejoin Dodgers bullpen

Treinen’s return to the bullpen comes on the heels of closer Tanner Scott landing on the 15-day IL with elbow inflammation. The Dodgers have been decimated by injuries this season. With Treinen still inactive, the team currently has 12 pitchers and 14 total players on the IL.

Ben Casparius got the first save opportunity with Scott sidelined, closing out a 5-2 win over the Red Sox on Friday. However, Casparius described the bullpen as “fluid” and said “it could be anybody” when discussing the team’s closer role sans Scott.

While Treinen may not officially take over the role while Scott is out, Los Angeles has confidence in the 11th-year veteran. The Dodgers rewarded Treinen’s strong 2024 campaign with a two-year, $22 million extension over the offseason.

The All-Star righty posted a 1.93 ERA, 0.943 WHIP, 208 ERA+ and 10.8 K/9 in 50 appearances for LA last year. And he performed well during the Dodgers’ postseason run, helping the team win the World Series – his second championship with Los Angeles.

The Dodgers hope Treinen’s return triggers a trend for the team. Former Cy Young winner Blake Snell is expected to rejoin the rotation after a final rehab start in Triple-A. And Max Muncy is on the mend as well. The veteran third baseman should begin a rehab stint next week.