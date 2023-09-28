The Portland Trail Blazers finally traded Damian Lillard away in a three-team deal that sent him to the Milwaukee Bucks. Jrue Holiday was one of the pieces Portland received in return, and they could flip him to a contending team.

Holiday is a two-time All-Star guard who is an elite defender and solid scorer. He is a veteran and doesn't fit the Portland timeline, so they could look to facilitate him to another team. The Blazers have a core of young guards with Scoot Henderson, Anfernee Simons, and Shaedon Sharpe anyway.

In this trade, they also acquired Deandre Ayton, who projects to be their starting center. Ayton is a talented big man who hasn't lived up to expectations coming out of the draft. However, he has put up good numbers and has shown flashes of his potential. With a new situation, he could develop into a better player.

The Blazers could look to add to their core more with the return they get in a Holiday trade. With that said, here are the best Jrue Holiday trades Portland must make after Damian Lillard's blockbuster.

2. Blazers trade with Heat for Nikola Jovic, more assets

Heat acquire: Jrue Holiday

Blazers acquire: Kyle Lowry, Nikola Jovic, Haywood Highsmith, 2028 unprotected first-round pick

While Miami was in on the Damian Lillard sweepstakes, they couldn't get it done and now need to pivot. They are one of the teams interested in Holiday, and Portland should consider an offer like this. Although Holiday is a highly talented guard, he only has two years left on his contract with a player option for his second year.

Holiday expressed a desire to retire after his current contract, which makes it a short-term addition for whatever team he is traded to. However, he is still one of the best perimeter defenders in basketball and a quality scorer.

This package would give Portland an expiring contract in Kyle Lowry and two young players, Nikola Jovic and Haywood Highsmith, plus a first-round pick. Jovic and Highsmith could get playing times as young forwards for the Blazers. They could develop alongside the young guards of Henderson, Simons, Sharpe, and their new center in Ayton.

A first-round pick in 2028 could also be valuable, but it's unknown where that pick would land as the future of the NBA constantly changes.

1. Blazers pull another 3-team trade with Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers

76ers acquire: Jrue Holiday and Robert Covington

Clippers acquire: James Harden and P.J. Tucker

Blazers acquire: Terance Mann, Amir Coffey, Marcus Morris Sr., a 2030 unprotected first-round pick (via Sixers), a 2029 unprotected first-round pick (via Clippers), and a 2030 first-round pick swap (via Clippers)

In this trade, the Philadelphia 76ers land Holiday and Robert Covington while facilitating James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers along with P.J. Tucker. Philadelphia is interested in Holiday but would have to move Harden.

Harden doesn't fit the timeline for Portland, so he is facilitated to Los Angeles in this deal.

For the Blazers, they get two young players, Terance Mann and Amir Coffey, while taking on the expiring contract of Marcus Morris. They also get two unprotected first-round picks and one pick swap.

The package of picks is enticing, as those picks could be valuable in the future. Regarding the players, Mann would be a talented young guard to add to the rotation. He could play the sixth-man role for Portland with their young core of guards Henderson, Simons, and Sharpe as potential starters. Last season, Mann averaged 8.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while shooting 51.9 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from three. He could fit nicely as a bench scorer.

Coffey has shown flashes as a solid guard and forward that could play in Portland's rotation. When Coffey got quality minutes in the 2021-22 season, he averaged 9.0 points per game, shooting 45.3 percent from the floor and 37.8 percent from downtown. With a role off the bench, Coffey could play a solid role and continue to develop.

Morris is a player in this deal to match salaries and would be a candidate to be traded in another deal, or a buyout could be worked out.

The main reason Portland would do this trade is to acquire two unprotected first-round picks and a pick swap. Getting two young players in Mann and Coffey who could be in the rotation is the cherry on top of this deal.

While Holiday is a great player, facilitating him to another team won't be easy. With a short contract and Holiday's desire to retire after his deal, teams won't give up a ton. However, the Blazers can still get great value, and these deals would do just that.