With Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown blossoming over the past few seasons, the Boston Celtics have been one of the more interesting teams to follow.

Though there have been other leaders during their tenure — namely star guards Isaiah Thomas and Kyrie Irving — Brown and Tatum have managed to develop into the All-Star talents they were projected to be. To this point, the Celtics have reached the Eastern Conference Finals five times since Brown’s rookie season, with their magnum opus being an NBA Finals appearance in 2022.

However, despite all of their talent and success, the conversation surrounding the pairing of Brown and Tatum and whether it will work has been incessant. Those voices would seem to be coming more from the outside than the inside, but they're understandable given the high expectations for Boston and the rich history of the Celtics franchise.

That being said, there are those who feel that what the Celtics need isn't a separation of stars, but a better alignment between them.

An anonymous NBA general manager would tell Heavy Sports insider Steve Bulpett that “the two need to find more ways to support each other’s ability.”

“Each of them attracts so much attention,” the GM says. “You’d think they’d be more comfortable by now with playing off each other and knowing how to get each other great shots. “I can’t remember too many times when one created for the other — when one made a move, gave it up and the other guy finished. It was always somebody else creating for one of them, and that makes them easier to guard.”

He would take it a step further, saying that “Realistically if they didn’t have Derrick White in that last series, they would have lost 4-0.”

Strong words, but a sensible sentiment.